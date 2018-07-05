Losing my erection; can’t make love

Dear Doctor, I have a problem that is multi-pronged. It all started last year when I was hospitalised due to bronchial pneumonia. I recovered to find out I no longer had a job. This took its toll on me among other disappointments. To my problem proper. I tried making love to my fiancé a month after my illness, but discovered that anytime I attempted wearing a condom, I lost my erection. All subsequent moves to get it back, results in involuntary emission.

Initially, I thought it was a result of the illness, so I waited for another month before trying again and the same thing happened. I tried again the third time and it became worse, terrible. By this time, my fiancé had already lost patience with me and broke up. Again, that first month, my fiancé showed me a lab result that she had scanty growth of staphylococcus and candidiasis. At first, I was worried, but I remembered that I just came out of the hospital where a lot tests were carried before my subsequent treatment. Since the doctor didn’t mention anything like that, I just shrugged it off. Could this be related to the problem at hand? Though I thought it was more of psychological than physical since I was kind of depressed. I have already encountered worse emotional problem before and my performance was not in any way affected, so I was really disappointed that it happened to me, especially when I had promised never to make love without a condom until I get married. I tried sorting things out with my fiancé but she seems to be so sure that the episode will repeat itself and since the last day she no longer loves me.