Losing my erection; can’t make love
— 5th July 2018
Dear Doctor, I have a problem that is multi-pronged. It all started last year when I was hospitalised due to bronchial pneumonia. I recovered to find out I no longer had a job. This took its toll on me among other disappointments. To my problem proper. I tried making love to my fiancé a month after my illness, but discovered that anytime I attempted wearing a condom, I lost my erection. All subsequent moves to get it back, results in involuntary emission.
Initially, I thought it was a result of the illness, so I waited for another month before trying again and the same thing happened. I tried again the third time and it became worse, terrible. By this time, my fiancé had already lost patience with me and broke up. Again, that first month, my fiancé showed me a lab result that she had scanty growth of staphylococcus and candidiasis. At first, I was worried, but I remembered that I just came out of the hospital where a lot tests were carried before my subsequent treatment. Since the doctor didn’t mention anything like that, I just shrugged it off. Could this be related to the problem at hand? Though I thought it was more of psychological than physical since I was kind of depressed. I have already encountered worse emotional problem before and my performance was not in any way affected, so I was really disappointed that it happened to me, especially when I had promised never to make love without a condom until I get married. I tried sorting things out with my fiancé but she seems to be so sure that the episode will repeat itself and since the last day she no longer loves me.
I am really worried about this development. Please advise me as it is affecting me emotionally, and has ruined my love life, even worse than my unemployed predicament. I would be very much obliged if you could send your prognosis of the situation to my e-mail address as I will be traveling to a location where getting a newspaper is not easy.
– Humuani Wa’Salaam, Maiduguri
Dear HS, If you simply send an e mail to [email protected] you will get a full understanding of how to sort yourself out. You have Chronic Prostatitis (CPR); that’s all. This condition does all what you have reported and more –lowers sperm count and causes male infertility. So it negatively affects both virility (ability to be a stud – be powerful on the bed and really do your woman to satisfaction) and fertility (ability to impregnate a woman and father kids). The germs you mentioned above – Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans – happen to be major culprits in causing the disease along with Escherichia coli. Others include Klebsiella, Proteus mirabilis and other Gram Negative bacterial organisms.
Your condition will not go away unless you treat it and treatment is not straightforward as many physicians fail to cure it – quite a number feel it’s just a question of psychology and others think you do not get any sexual effects when you have CPR – or in other words, CPR causes no sexual complaints but the truth is that the disease cripples a man sexually – fewer rounds than before, loss of sexual hunger or libido, weakened morning erection, soft erection, premature ejaculation, lowered sperm count, frequent night encounters with sex called wet dreams, etc.
The psychological angle has some truth to it but not in the way surmised (frequent failure with women eventually makes a man avoid women and sex) and in some cases, you need spiritual help to tackle the sex in dreams complication. Treatment is not simple – you need prolonged treatment with appropriate and high dose antibiotics and a few other bits of deep understanding of both the mind and the spirit to tackle the disease successfully which we do very well. If you follow our prescriptions and advise you will get rid of it. Just call the helplines
Things Crawling All Over Me
I have crawling sensation at least twice week, mostly when I had stressful day, which is every day. I also get a ting in certain parts of my body. I am worried. I also went to see my doctor and they don’t think it is anything to worry about, but id .
I had a transient iscaemic attack (tia) in 2004. What do you suggest? I am a 56 years old female and I am full time employee.
–Kudirat Abanikanda,Abuja
l have a tingling feeling down my left arm; it feels like l’ve walked through cob webs. Do you know what would cause that? Last night I felt a crawling feeling under my scalp. I am a male
an bald. I requested my wife to check what is crawling on my head. She said nothing is crawling on my head, yet I was feeling the crawling on the left side of my head, starting at the back moving forward on the left side of my Head. It was so real and yet nothing could be seen.
I felt all the crawling under my scalp. What could be the cause of this feeling? This was the very first time I experience this. I do not suffer from any Headaches or Migraines. I am very healthy and not ill at all. I know that I was continuously driving for about 14 hours and drank two Red Bulls during the last five hours.
– Fofana Jerry, Abeokuta
Dear Kudirat and Jerry,
Somatisation syndrome is one of the ways to describe your problems. Also, formication. Wikipedia says, “Formication is the medical term for a sensation that exactly resembles that of small insects crawling on (or under) the skin. It is one specific form of a set of sensations known as paresthesias, which also include the more common prickling, tingling sensation known as “pins and needles.” Formication is a well-documented symptom, which has numerous possible causes. The word is derived from formica, the Latin word for ant. Formication may sometimes be experienced as feelings of itchiness, tingling, pins and needles, burning, or even pain. When formication is perceived as itchiness, it may trigger the scratch reflex, and because of this, some people who are suffering from the sensation are at risk of causing skin damage through excessive scratching. In some instances, static electricity can attract particulates to the skin and can also cause body hair to move, giving a sensation like insects crawling over the skin.
However, in many cases no external trigger creates the sensation. In rare cases, individuals become convinced that the sensation they are suffering is due to the presence of real insects on or under the skin. In these cases, patients have what is known as delusional parasitosis. They believe that their skin is inhabited by, or under attack by, small insects or similar parasites, despite repeated reassurances from physicians, pest control experts, and entomologists.
We CURE and have cured people of these difficult challenges. Just call the help-lines.
Leave a reply