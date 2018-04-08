Lopsided appointments of security chiefs, cause of insecurity in Nigeria – Prof. Adisa

The Sun News
Linus Oota, Lafia

President of the Nigerian Christian Graduates Fellowship, Prof Charles Adeyinka Adisa, has blamed what he considers lopsided appointments in the country’s security architecture to a particular region as a cause of insecurity in Nigeria.

He identified religious and ethnic conflicts as another cause, adding that identifying the cause of a problem is half the solution.

Adisa, who is a Professor of Medicine and Surgery at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, stated this weekend in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, during the sixth matriculation ceremony lecture of NACABS polytechnic, Akwanga, a private institution owned by Mr. Mandy David Abuluya.

He spoke on the theme ‘Nigerian security challenges, cause, course, curse and cure’ (4CS), and said that complaints about marginalization is a direct product of the problem, with its attendant consequence.

Other causes according to the professor include a lack of institutional capacity, conflicts of perception between the public and government, weak security, ethno-religious conflicts, loss of socio-cultural values, porous borders, corruption, terrorism/lack of security, as well as unemployment and poverty.

He said that peace and good governance under the present administration have been compromised in all areas of human endeavour, noting that the country has spent and is spending trillions of naira combating the scourge.

He advocated for the development of a more balanced security architecture and strategy, advocating that lopsidedness in the appointments of security agencies be discontinued.

