The Sun News
Latest
18th November 2017 - Looters’ll soon be doomed – cleric
18th November 2017 - Anambra votes amid heightened security 
18th November 2017 - Obiano votes, full of victory confidence
18th November 2017 - Suicide bombers kill infant, one other in Maiduguri
18th November 2017 - Tor Tiv laments high poverty index in Tiv land
18th November 2017 - Voting commences in Anambra
18th November 2017 - RANDY PRIESTS CAUGHT IN THE ACT
18th November 2017 - Maina mess: AGF Malami opens can of worms
18th November 2017 - We can’t forget Biafra, Ikedife, Uko, IPOB tell Buhari
18th November 2017 - Anambra guber: 37 candidates battle for votes today
Home / National / Looters’ll soon be doomed – cleric

Looters’ll soon be doomed – cleric

— 18th November 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The Christ Apostolic Church Incoming General Evangelist Worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, has predicted that the wrath of God will soon visit those plundering the country’s wealth should they refuse to turn a new leaf.

Oladeji , who noted that the fortunes of Nigeria would have been greater had leaders been as selfless as their counterparts in developed countries of the world like Britain, France and United States of America.

The cleric gave the prediction in his message to the nation from Jerusalem, Holy Land of Israel, where he had gone for prayers

Oladeji urged the Nigerian Christians to declare three fasting and prayers for the lost glory of the country to be restored in due course.

The man of God visited the holy land in company of some men of God to pray for the nation so that the dreams of our founding fathers will come to fruition.

The message, which was made available to newsmen via electronic mail in Ado Ekiti on Friday, expressed regret at the high level of corruption in Nigeria, saying “God is ready to intervene in the affairs of the country and bring back the good old days.

“Nigeria is a country that was so blessed but it lost its glory along the line due to corruption of few of our leaders.

“But I could see the powerful hands of God coming to deliver Nigerians from their enemies. God is ready to restore our lost glories and give us a new nation whose stars will reverberate all over the world.

“Though, Nigeria is a great country with great potentials. We are known all over the world but for wrong reasons. But time has come now that God will intervene and give us a new nation”, he assured.

Oladeji appealed to Nigerian leaders to refrain from massive looting of the treasury and embrace true restitution for the Nigeria’s glory to shine again.

“If we move closer to God, I see all the moribund banks, oil companies and dead airlines springing up again. I see new things happening to Nigeria. I see Nigeria rising and soaring and become a darling nation to many nations of the world.

“All these may not come ordinarily except if we move away from sins and come closer to God. We must believe in the virtues of selflessness, probity, transparency , accountability and above all in honesty and love.

“Bible made us to understand that love is the bedrock of any
nation. Irrespective of our religious and political beliefs as well as our ethnic affinities, we must love one another and see ourselves as one indivisible Nigerians”, he counseled.

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Looters’ll soon be doomed – cleric

— 18th November 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti The Christ Apostolic Church Incoming General Evangelist Worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, has predicted that the wrath of God will soon visit those plundering the country’s wealth should they refuse to turn a new leaf. Oladeji , who noted that the fortunes of Nigeria would have been greater had leaders been as…

  • Anambra votes amid heightened security 

    — 18th November 2017

      Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Accreditation and voting have started in some areas in the Anambra governorship election with the first voters casting their ballots between 9 and 9.20am. At all the polling units visited around Seka the capital city, security operatives were visible, with some having four policemen and some six excluding Civil Defence personnel….

  • Obiano votes, full of victory confidence

    — 18th November 2017

    …Obiano votes, hopeful of winning From Chidi Nnadi, Anambra governor, Willie Obiano and the All Progressives Grand Alliance  (APGA) candidate in the Anambra State governorship election cast his vote at 9:58a.m at his polling unit at Eri Primary School Aguleri, expressing optimism that he would win in a landslide. He said that he was impressed…

  • Suicide bombers kill infant, one other in Maiduguri

    — 18th November 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Twin blasts by two suspected Boko Haram bombers, on Saturday, killed an infant and one other resident in Maiduguri, Borno State. The explosions occurred at a community behind a military barrack in Maiduguri at about 6:52am. A Civilian JTF member told The Sun three bombers infiltrated the community but two detonated…

  • Tor Tiv laments high poverty index in Tiv land

    — 18th November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Paramount ruler of Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse has lamented that the poverty index in Tiv nation is too high even as he stressed the need to bring it down. “Poverty index in Tiv land is too high. To bring it down, I hope to mobilise human and…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share