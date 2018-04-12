The Sun News
Looters, stand up to be counted

There is a season for everything. The holy book in Ecclesiastes 3:1 puts it succinctly: “There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under heaven.” (NIV).

And trust Nigerian politicians, they are tapping into it. They are making the maximum use of the great opportunities the season offers.

You can’t just beat them. It is the game they know best. They have even expanded the scope. In the Nigerian political space, it is not only the season for everything but reason for it. So, for us, this is the season for all sorts of looters’ lists. And, of course, the reason is 2019.

The masterminds of these lists dare not deny it. There is no other viable reason for the way and manner top government officials are brandishing these many lists of looters. The lists are endless and we are still counting. We bet, the season won’t end anytime soon.

So, the original headline of this piece is, “Who actually looted Nigeria for 16 years?” The post has gone viral on social media, nearly on every platform. It is culled almost unedited. It quite makes for interesting reading. It is politics and “politricks” all through. The message is not lost on the 2019 general election. There is no harm in still sharing, if anything, for emphasis:

“Out of 24 All Progressives Congress (APC) governors today, 22 of them were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that ruled for 16 years. As if that is not enough, 20 former PDP governors are now in APC and many of them with corruption cases, but President Muhammadu Buhari’s corruption fight ‘no reach their side.’

“Do you also know that the first and current APC Senate President was in PDP; the first APC Speaker of the House of Representatives was also in PDP?

“Three out of the five former Speakers of the House of Representatives under PDP are now in APC; a former PDP Senate President is also in APC? 

“Two former national chairmen of PDP are also now in APC; thousands of other former PDP leaders and members, including former ministers, legislators, commissioners, etc, are now in APC?

“Thousands of current APC legislators at both state and national levels were in PDP; hundreds of current APC ministers and commissioners today were in PDP?

“Now who are the PDP members that APC keeps referring to that looted the nation’s treasury for 16 years?

“Current APC governors that migrated from PDP are: Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State was a PDP senator; Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State served as FCT minister under the PDP.

“Governor Aminu Masari of Kastina State was a former House of Representatives Speaker under the PDP; Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State was a PDP former commissioner.

“Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State was a former PDP Speaker of the House of Representatives; Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State was a commissioner and governor under PDP.

“Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State was in PDP; Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State was also in PDP. 

“Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State was in PDP; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State was a PDP minister. 

“Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State was in PDP; Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State was a former PDP senator. 

“Governor Bindow Jubrilla of Adamawa State was a former PDP senator. Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State was in PDP. 

“Former PDP governors now in APC: Aliyu Wammako, Sokoto; Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kano; Sai’du Dakingari, Kebbi; Bukola Saraki, Kwara; Murtala Nyako, Adamawa; Sullivan Chime, Enugu; and Timipre Sylva, Bayelsa.

“Others are: Rotimi Amaechi, Rivers; Obong Victor Attah, Akwa Ibom; Chris Ngige, Anambra; Joshua Dariye, Plateau; George Akume, Benue; and Adamu Abdullahi, Nasarawa.

“Also Oserheimen Osunbor, Edo; Segun Oni, Ekiti; Adebayo Alao-Akala, Oyo; Danjuma Goje, Gombe; Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Osun; and Garba Umar, Taraba.

“Anybody who says PDP members looted the nation’s treasury and are, therefore, corrupt is distorting the facts and is, therefore, a shameless/barefaced liar, innately corrupt, fraudulent, self-centred, deceptive, wicked, broad day robber, oppressive and has no decency and humanity in them. 

“Are these the kind of people that should rule a nation?”

Notwithstanding, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, is restless and ruthless. He stoutly insists the lists are endless. He is stubborn and unrepentant in his weird resolve.

He is threatening us with another round of looters’ lists. We are fully prepared for the entertainment. He does not realise that we are equally enjoying the sordid drama.He is gone to the works to manufacture a new set of lists.

He remains defiant in the laboratory busy burning both ends of his many candles. And they come in laughable shapes and colours.

All the same, we are awaiting his highly predictable result(s). 

