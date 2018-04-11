The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - Looters planning anti-Buhari protest in London – Presidency
11th April 2018 - I’ll demystify incumbency, defeat Buhari in 2019 – Baba-Ahmed
11th April 2018 - Alleged high-handedness: Ebonyi APC urges FG to call Umahi to order
11th April 2018 - Army launches e-payroll system
11th April 2018 - Navy hands over impounded vessel to EFCC in Bayelsa
11th April 2018 - OAU won’t condone sexual harassment — VC
11th April 2018 - The Overtones singer, Timmy Matley dead at 36
11th April 2018 - Missiles ‘will be coming’ to Syria, Trump assures
11th April 2018 - Nigerians now 198m – NPC boss
11th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria’s Oriyomi succumbs to Irish quarter-finals opponent
Home / Cover / National / Looters planning anti-Buhari protest in London – Presidency
PROTEST London

Looters planning anti-Buhari protest in London – Presidency

— 11th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to see through what it called veiled protests by looters who have been jolted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to seek re-election in 2019, with the aim of distracting him while in London for official engagements.

According to a source  in the Presidency who pleaded for anonymity, the camps of alleged looters, barely 24 hours after President Buhari declared his intention to seek re-election, are working to frustrate the genuine ambition of the president.

The source said, “The camps of alleged looters and corrupt elements within and outside the country have been jolted, forcing them to push panic buttons including renting a motley crowd of professional demonstrators to protest against the President on his arrival into the United Kingdom.”

The source also alleged that extremely corrupt Nigerians “who are custodians of slush funds stolen from Nigeria, and hiding in UK or are resident cronies of such elements, have colluded to form a league of protesters with a singular aim of distracting and disorganising the scheduled state visit of the President to England, for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and other dignitaries.

“Esteemed Nigerians home and abroad, friends and business investors in Nigeria, should please see through the veil of the motive behind the Abuja House, Kensington London demonstration.

“It was an orchestrated act of desperation and a ploy to blackmail and hoodwink the President from concentrating on his anti corruption campaign, which is fast gaining grounds locally and internationally,” the source said.

Continuing, the source added: “This unpatriotic act is not unconnected to the Federal government policies to name and shame corrupt citizens and looters; to collate database of Nigerians with homes in UK who are not paying the right taxes, and the hot drive to prosecute all financial defaulters through bilateral and multilateral means.

“The protest was benchmarked on an assemblage of local grievances and national challenges which the government is already tackling head on. Such as the herdsmen versus agrarian farmers clashes, fuel scarcity which no longer exists and trumped up charge of hunger in the land at a time when prices of food items are beginning to drop and inflation on the decrease,” the source said.

The source reiterated President Buhari’s mantra that corruption is endemic and Nigerians need to kill it before it kills Nigerians.

“It is obvious that this is a clear cut incident of corruption fighting back. Many of the beneficiaries of corruption and slush funds cannot withstand another devastating blow of Buhari’s anti corruption sledge hammer.

“Hence, they are resolute to derail the apple cart in order to save their ugly faces and sit back to enjoy the loot in their personal banks. Some of the protesters  are not even Nigerians but hired hatchet men paid to do the dirty job,” he source states.

“The protesters are bent on embarrassing and humiliating the President throughout his stay in the UK”, the source said, adding that insider information reveals that the protesters plan to take their demonstrations to the venue of CHOGM  holding later in the month in Britain, which President Buhari is attending as a Commonwealth Head of State.

The Senior Special Assistants, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, when contacted to react to the development,  said that the President would not be distracted from his mission in the United Kingdom.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PROTEST London

Looters planning anti-Buhari protest in London – Presidency

— 11th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has urged Nigerians to see through what it called veiled protests by looters who have been jolted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to seek re-election in 2019, with the aim of distracting him while in London for official engagements. According to a source  in the Presidency who pleaded for anonymity,…

  • DEMYSTIFY Buhari

    I’ll demystify incumbency, defeat Buhari in 2019 – Baba-Ahmed

    — 11th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A former senator from Kaduna State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Tuesday, boasted that he would defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s presidential election. Baba-Ahmed welcomed President Buhari’s entrance into the 2019 race and added that the president has taken…

  • HIGH-HANDEDNESS Umahi

    Alleged high-handedness: Ebonyi APC urges FG to call Umahi to order

    — 11th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye Abuja Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to call the state governor, Dave Umahi, to order over his alleged high handedness. They have also accused the governor of allegedly hijacking the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes in the state, excluding members of the…

  • LAUNCHES Army

    Army launches e-payroll system

    — 11th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army had launched a electronic payment system for its officers and personnel called e-NAPS. This was even as Chief of Army Budget and Accounts, Maj.-Gen. Jakko, stressed the need for the revaluation of  Nigerian army personnel details that are obsolete. The e-NAPS,  a database for the integration into the federal…

  • Navy hands over impounded vessel to EFCC in Bayelsa

    — 11th April 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Navy Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Wednesday, handed over impounded Barge Podium of vessel to the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The FOB Commanding Officer, Navy Capt. Adamu Yahaya, who handed over the vessel to EFCC in Formoso, Egwuama of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share