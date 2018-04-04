The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Looters’ list: FG has no case against us –PDP
4th April 2018 - Knocks, kudos for Obasanjo over Buhari attack
4th April 2018 - Kalu slams Buhari’s critics, says president deserves another term
4th April 2018 - … Commiserates with Sunmonus
4th April 2018 - Lagos Assembly mourns Winnie Mandela, celebrates Tinubu at 66
4th April 2018 - Buhari begins annual leave in London April 9
4th April 2018 - Resignation: Ex-SSG betrayed me –Umahi
4th April 2018 - Herdsmen attack Enugu community
3rd April 2018 - Woman shoots boyfriend at YouTube HQ, kills herself
3rd April 2018 - Daily Trust’s Vanessa Offiong wins global fellowship
Home / Cover / Politics / Looters’ list: FG has no case against us –PDP

Looters’ list: FG has no case against us –PDP

— 4th April 2018

…Momoh, HURIWA disagree

Ndubuisi Orji;Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday insisted that it has no case to answer regarding the list of alleged looters released by the Federal Government.

Federal Government, had in two tranchees, named alleged looters of the federation account, particularly during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

But the PDP said those on the list, some of who are not even its members, were individuals who have neither been indicted nor convicted for corruption by any court.

The opposition party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had wanted to use the looters’ list as a ploy to divert public discourse on their failures in the administration of the country.

The PDP said some of the issues the government wanted to divert attention from included the “vote of no confidence on the Buhari administration by eminent statesmen, including former President Obasanjo, former military President Ibrahim Babangida and former minister of defence and ex-chief of army staff, Gen. TY Danjuma, who also indicted the administration of failure to protect the citizens.

But a lawyer and former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh, said the disclosure of names of alleged treasury looters by the Federal Government was done to meet the yearnings of Nigerians who have been asking for it.

Momoh said: “Don’t forget that Nigerians have been asking him to release the list. People have been saying release, release, release, release. If they said release and they now take a decision to release, obviously, people will say you are not even releasing enough. So, it is a question of political decision to release,” Momoh said.

However, believing that the recent releases  of the lists violated constitutional tenets of fair hearing, due process of the law and impugns the constitutional integrity of the Court system in Nigeria in accordance with section 6 of the Nigerian constitution, the Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA) has resolved to petition the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to begin the process of disbarring the duo of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the information minister and Alhaji Abubakar Malami, the federal Attorney General from practising as lawyers in Nigeria.

Rising from its emergency executive committee’s meeting in Owerri, Imo State, HURIWA, in a media statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Director of Media, Miss Zainab Yusuf stated that the action of listing persons whose cases were in courts as if they were already convicted did not just violate section 36 (5) which is the constitutional plank of fair hearing but has rubbished the credibility and integrity of the judicial arm of government and graphically depicted Nigeria to the rest of the civilized world as a “banana Republic.”

According to HURIWA: “We are of the firm beliefs that the duo of Lai Mohammed and Malami who have decidedly rubbished the legal profession and lampooned the constitution should be barred from ever practicing unless and except the Nigerian Bar Association has become an all comers’ affair whereby professional rascality is tolerated.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Looters’ list: FG has no case against us –PDP

— 4th April 2018

…Momoh, HURIWA disagree Ndubuisi Orji;Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday insisted that it has no case to answer regarding the list of alleged looters released by the Federal Government. Federal Government, had in two tranchees, named alleged looters of the federation account, particularly during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan. But…

  • Knocks, kudos for Obasanjo over Buhari attack

    — 4th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti; Chinelo Obogo Nigerians have continued to react to the blistering criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. While some lauded the former president’s intervention and joined forces with him to campaign against President Buhari’s re-election in 2019, others believe his criticism was not only…

  • Kalu slams Buhari’s critics, says president deserves another term

    — 4th April 2018

    • Visits Alake of Egbaland Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has slammed critics of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and declared that the president deserves another term of four years. Kalu said Nigerians should not be swayed by the criticisms and verbal attacks against the president from some…

  • … Commiserates with Sunmonus

    — 4th April 2018

    • Life’s vanity –Pastor Tunde Bakare Chukwudi Nweje Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in continuation of his peace advocacy tour of the South West, yesterday, commiserated with the family of the former managing director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria, Mr. Mutiu Sunmon, on the first anniversary thanksgiving/remembrance service…

  • Lagos Assembly mourns Winnie Mandela, celebrates Tinubu at 66

    — 4th April 2018

    Chinelo Obogo The Lagos State House of Assembly has described the death of Winnie Mandela, ex-wife of the late former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, as a great loss to Africa. Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said at yesterday’s plenary that “Winnie Mandela was very loyal to her country and fought against the apartheid regime in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share