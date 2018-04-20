The Sun News
Latest
20th April 2018 - Looters’ list: Again, Secondus dares FG to go to court
20th April 2018 - Senate mace theft: ACF, Labour, others condemn attack
20th April 2018 - Kalu @ 58: From ‘Aba boy’ to international figure
20th April 2018 - EIB, AfDB to strengthen Nigeria’s agric lending with $70m
20th April 2018 - World Bank boss urges Africa to grow with digitalised economies
20th April 2018 - Ocean & Cargo Terminal wins Warri Port concession with $25.5m bid
20th April 2018 - Stop using unregistered SIM cards, NCC warns telecoms consumers 
20th April 2018 - NNPC moves to boost retail operations
20th April 2018 - Oando Plc: Transaction volume surges to N185.48m
20th April 2018 - Dana Air to commence Owerri–Abuja direct flight  
Home / National / Looters’ list: Again, Secondus dares FG to go to court
Looters

Looters’ list: Again, Secondus dares FG to go to court

— 20th April 2018

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Seconds, has, once again, challenged the Federal Government to drag him to court if it has evidence on allegation of corruption.

Secondus spoke through his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, and accused the federal government of blackmail aimed at distracting him in his assignment of leading the opposition party to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Secondus  accused the government and the APC of desperation to frame him up with “some blatant fabrications ostensibly to distract him from carrying out his responsibility of rebuilding his party.”

He boasted that the plot will fail “because Nigerians have come to know the antics of the drowning government.”

“In their desperation to forge documents and defame him, the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the EFCC could not reconcile their lies; they couldn’t agree on the date of the purported money collection and whether it was collected by him or by a faceless fictional Chukwura that has no surname.”

He said the minister of Information claimed Secondus collected the money on February 19, 2015, while the EFCC said it was April 16.

He also said the government claimed the money was collected on February 9, 2015 and in another version  EFCC claimed February 2, 2015.

The PDP chairman challenged the government to take him to court, as, according to him, the allegation was false and designed  to tarnish his image for trying to rebrand his party.

“There’s no need to be talking about a case pending in court in the newspapers. 

“If the government has anything to say, they should file it before the court as demanded,” the PDP national chairman said.

Denying ever collecting money, Seconds said:  “I never collected any money from anywhere. I didn’t ask anyone to collect money for me as well and I didn’t sign any voucher to collect any money.

“It is pure blackmail which will never work. If they are cooking up anything, with the aim of blackmailing me, it will fail.”

He accused APC of frustration, and said the ruling party knows Nigerians have lost confidence in it.

Said he: ”I can understand the frustration of a party that enjoyed enormous goodwill from Nigerians three years ago but got it squanderd with its ‘nepotic’ and insensitive administration.

“No amount of cheap blackmail and treachery will return the APC from the exit gate where Nigerians already pushed them to, awaiting 2019”

“The departure date for the APC has already been announced and the flight schedule would not be cancelled, because Nigerians cannot wait to see them off.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Looters

Looters’ list: Again, Secondus dares FG to go to court

— 20th April 2018

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Seconds, has, once again, challenged the Federal Government to drag him to court if it has evidence on allegation of corruption. Secondus spoke through his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, and accused the federal government of blackmail aimed at distracting him in his assignment of leading…

  • DSS

    Senate mace theft: ACF, Labour, others condemn attack

    — 20th April 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola; Noah Ebije, Kaduna; Ndubuisi Orji; Okwe Obi, Abuja  The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the snatching of the Senate mace, on.  ACF said the attack on the Senate Chamber was an infringement on  democracy. In a similar vein, a National Executive Committee  member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu,…

  • AfDB

    EIB, AfDB to strengthen Nigeria’s agric lending with $70m

    — 20th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC  The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have agreed to support the creation of new Development Bank of Nigeria to strengthen lending for business and agriculture investment in the country with $70 million. This was contained in a statement released to journalists at the ongoing 2018 Spring…

  • World Bank

    World Bank boss urges Africa to grow with digitalised economies

    — 20th April 2018

    …Urges Nigeria to raise tax to 15% of GDP The World Bank Group President, Mr. Jim Kim, has urged African countries to grow digitalised economies and spread advanced technologies in order not to lose millions of jobs. Kim gave the advice on Thursday in Washington DC, in a press conference to mark the official opening of…

  • port

    Ocean & Cargo Terminal wins Warri Port concession with $25.5m bid

    — 20th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has announced Ocean and Cargo Terminal Services Limited as the preferred bidder for Terminal B Warri Old Port in Delta State. The agency said the financial bids opening for the port terminal held in Abuja on Wednesday, the bidder offered the sum of $25, 510,000.64 to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share