Looters’ list: Again, Secondus dares FG to go to court

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Seconds, has, once again, challenged the Federal Government to drag him to court if it has evidence on allegation of corruption.

Secondus spoke through his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, and accused the federal government of blackmail aimed at distracting him in his assignment of leading the opposition party to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Secondus accused the government and the APC of desperation to frame him up with “some blatant fabrications ostensibly to distract him from carrying out his responsibility of rebuilding his party.”

He boasted that the plot will fail “because Nigerians have come to know the antics of the drowning government.”

“In their desperation to forge documents and defame him, the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the EFCC could not reconcile their lies; they couldn’t agree on the date of the purported money collection and whether it was collected by him or by a faceless fictional Chukwura that has no surname.”

He said the minister of Information claimed Secondus collected the money on February 19, 2015, while the EFCC said it was April 16.

He also said the government claimed the money was collected on February 9, 2015 and in another version EFCC claimed February 2, 2015.

The PDP chairman challenged the government to take him to court, as, according to him, the allegation was false and designed to tarnish his image for trying to rebrand his party.

“There’s no need to be talking about a case pending in court in the newspapers.

“If the government has anything to say, they should file it before the court as demanded,” the PDP national chairman said.

Denying ever collecting money, Seconds said: “I never collected any money from anywhere. I didn’t ask anyone to collect money for me as well and I didn’t sign any voucher to collect any money.

“It is pure blackmail which will never work. If they are cooking up anything, with the aim of blackmailing me, it will fail.”

He accused APC of frustration, and said the ruling party knows Nigerians have lost confidence in it.

Said he: ”I can understand the frustration of a party that enjoyed enormous goodwill from Nigerians three years ago but got it squanderd with its ‘nepotic’ and insensitive administration.

“No amount of cheap blackmail and treachery will return the APC from the exit gate where Nigerians already pushed them to, awaiting 2019”

“The departure date for the APC has already been announced and the flight schedule would not be cancelled, because Nigerians cannot wait to see them off.”