Look sharp in white jacket

— 10th March 2018

A white jacket can be sharp and current, depending on how you wear it; it can be dressed down, won on a sunset cruise, or to a wedding event.  All you need is to pick the one suitable to you.
This is how to wear it:

• Keep everything subtle. The white jacket veers quickly into costume territory, so keep the rest of the outfit as toned down as possible.

• Wear it is with a plain-white T-shirt underneath. Throw on contrasting pants and you would have colour-blocked your outfit, which looks neat and tailored.

• Dress it down. Dinner jackets are sometimes white, and it’s easy to take this to a formal place, but you don’t have to. Wearing it with a T-shirt already tones it down. So beat it up a little. Roll the sleeves. Wear it with a necklace, black jeans and boots, or with a bowtie,

• Use it to show off a tie. When it’s time to dress up the white jacket, you have a choice. You can choose a shirt that makes the jacket stand out, or do the opposite. You can let the jacket be the background and use it to show off a tie.
Keep the tie you choose relatively simple but play with colour. It will draw attention, and direct it upward to your face.

