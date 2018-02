Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A lone suicide bomber attempting to sneak into the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) campus has blown up himself following police intervention.

Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Damian Chukwu, told The Sun that the male bomber was shot by mobile policemen at the University parapet as he attempted to enter the campus.

“It was a foiled suicide bomb attack by a male suicide bomber at about 7.30 p.m. The bomber attempted crossing into the University but was intercepted by mobile policemen. Our men fired shots at him and the explosives on his body went off,” Chukwu disclosed.

The Commissioner said he has deployed the men of Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) to the scene. “Normalcy has returned now to the area,” he said