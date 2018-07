Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎A lone accident has claimed the lives of four persons, including a baby, after vehicle reportedly plunged into a river at the boundary between Edo and Ondo States.

A female was said to have survived with injuries.

The accident involving a green Toyota Sienna was said to have occurred at the Ofosu Bridge along the Benin-Ore-Lagos Road.

A lawyer, Barr. Jefferson Uwoghiren, who captured the moment divers attempted to rescue victims from the vehicle, showed a video of a dead baby being pulled out of the vehicle.

Confirming the accident, Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Anthony Oko, attributed it to over speeding.

He said the victims were taken to Ago Itunu Hospital and mortuary at Ofosu in Ondo State.