The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2017 - London Tube bomb suspect identity revealed as Iraqi refugee
18th September 2017 - Boko Haram suicide attack kills at least 15 in Borno
18th September 2017 - Trump delivers first statement at the UN
18th September 2017 - Anambra guber: We’ve not endorsed any candidate – aggrieved councilors
18th September 2017 - Nigerian Internet users still stand at 91 million
18th September 2017 - Ekweremadu hails conduct of PDP primaries in Enugu West
18th September 2017 - Zamfara traditional rulers wade into lingering labour crisis
18th September 2017 - Boko Haram kills Imam, 4 others in Borno
18th September 2017 - IPOB: Where S’East govs, Army got it wrong – Achuzia
18th September 2017 - States APC lawmakers issue 21-day ultimatum to FG to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu
Home / World News / London Tube bomb suspect identity revealed as Iraqi refugee

London Tube bomb suspect identity revealed as Iraqi refugee

— 18th September 2017

These are the first pictures of a suspect being held by police investigating the Parsons Green Tube bombing.

Yahyah Farroukh, 21, is listed as living at an address in Stanwell, Surrey, which was searched by officers on Sunday.

 He was arrested at a fried chicken shop where he worked in Hounslow, west London, on Saturday night.

Another 18-year-old was detained at Dover ferry port on Saturday morning.

The younger man is suspected of planting the device, which exploded on a District Line train in London on Friday morning, injuring 30 people.

Police said the two men are being questioned on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act.

Both men are believed to have spent time in the care of Penelope and Ronald Jones, who received MBEs for services to children and families in 2010.

Sky News understands that Farroukh has a number of links to the Joneses.

He is linked with Penny Jones via Facebook and is also one of the people most recently registered to the address where the couple live.

The Joneses have been highly respected foster parents for almost 40 years and looked after up to 300 children, including eight refugees.

Farroukh is originally from Damascus, according to his Facebook profile.

West Thames College, where he said he studied English, confirmed he was a student between 2013 and 2015.

Suleman Sarwar, 43, who owns Aladdin’s Fried Chicken on Kingsley Road, Hounslow, with his brothers, said Farroukh was arrested outside the takeaway after his shift finished at 11.30pm on Saturday.

He said: “He was very normal. I don’t know how long he worked here. It was surprising seeing him on the news.”

Leader of Spelthorne Borough Council Ian Harvey, whose ward is Sunbury East, said the 18-year-old suspect is understood to be an Iraqi orphan who moved to Britain when he was 15.

Mr Harvey said: “One thing I understand is that he (the 18-year-old) was an Iraqi refugee who came here aged 15 – his parents died in Iraq.”

Mr and Mrs Jones’ home in Sunbury-on-Thames was searched by armed police on Saturday morning and is still being examined by counter-terrorism investigators.

Mrs Jones previously told the website of Elmbridge CAN, a group which works to settle refugees in the Surrey borough of Elmbridge, that the couple had fostered refugees from Iraq, Eritrea, Syria, Albania and Afghanistan.

She said: “People think the language will be a huge problem. But it isn’t. Social services provide us with image cards. I make them repeat the words and after six weeks… they have a basic level of English to go to college.

“There are different cultural needs. But I always tell them to guide me and I’ll do what I can… we respect each other and our beliefs.

“You have to have time. You need to be able to go to the Home Office with them. You need to get them a solicitor. You have to have patience too and remember they’ve been through a lot.

“But it’s so rewarding. They’re grateful to be safe, to have a bed to sleep in and to have food and (our support)… that’s all they need.”

Footage has emerged of a man in Sunbury carrying a Lidl bag, similar to the one the suspected device was hidden in, at 6.50am, reportedly leaving a house which police later searched.

On Sunday afternoon, the UK’s terror threat level was lowered from its highest point of ‘critical’ to ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, all but one of those injured in the attack have been able to leave hospital. As well as injuries from the fire, many people were hurt in the stampede of passengers trying to escape the bomb.

(Source: Sky News)

 

 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Boko Haram suicide attack kills at least 15 in Borno

— 18th September 2017

A Nigerian rescue official says at least 15 people have been killed and 43 others injured in a suicide attack on Mashimari village in Borno state. Bello Dambatta, head of rescue operations for the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said women were the majority of those killed in the Monday morning attack and the toll…

  • Anambra guber: We’ve not endorsed any candidate – aggrieved councilors

    — 18th September 2017

    From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A group, under the aegis of the Aggrieved Councilors Association (ACA) of Anambra State has denied endorsing any political party’s candidate, including Dr. Stephen Obiora Mbah, who is contesting under the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for the November 18 Anambra gubernatorial election. The association’s Director General, Mr. Chuks…

  • Nigerian Internet users still stand at 91 million

    — 18th September 2017

    The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says internet users in Nigeria were still 91 million as at July. The telecommunications industry regulator made this known in its monthly internet subscribers’ data published on its website on Monday. The commission said that internet users, however, declined from 91,629,066 in June to 91,450,252 in July – a decrease…

  • Ekweremadu hails conduct of PDP primaries in Enugu West

    — 18th September 2017

    From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed delight over the peaceful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government   primaries  in   Enugu   West   Senatorial   District held  at the weekend. Ekweremadu, who spoke as he monitored the election in the five councils of the Senatorial district, said  that   the   acceptance   of  …

  • Zamfara traditional rulers wade into lingering labour crisis

    — 18th September 2017

    From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau To end the face-up between the Zamfara State Government and workers which had led to the indefinite strike embarked upon by the workers last  week, the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs had met with representatives of Labour in the state to find a way out of the current impasse. Emir…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share