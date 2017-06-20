The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - London Muslims attacker left wife before action
20th June 2017 - French armed forces minister quits amid party probe 
20th June 2017 - Woman gives birth to 15th child, breaks Vietnam national record
20th June 2017 - Police, herdsmen in gun duel at Falae’s farm
20th June 2017 - 34 African nations experience drought in 1 year – FAO
20th June 2017 - Osinbajo continues dialogue with northern traditional rulers Tuesday
20th June 2017 - American student held by N’Korea, Warmbier dies
20th June 2017 - PHONEY, PHONEY IDENTITY
20th June 2017 - UNN: Astronomer promises notable achievements for UNN space centre
20th June 2017 - Sermon on the main thing
Home / National / London Muslims attacker left wife before action

London Muslims attacker left wife before action

— 20th June 2017

The Finsbury Park terror suspect had split from his partner, was unemployed and living in a tent in the weeks before he allegedly carried out the attack, according to reports.

Dad-of-four Darren Osborne, 47, has been identified as the alleged driver who ploughed through Muslim worshippers in the early hours of Monday night.

One man died and eight others are being treated in hospital.

Counter terrorism cops are investigating.

Locals in Osborne’s home in Lisvane, a leafy suburb between Cardiff and Newport in South Wales, Osborne’s life has been on a downward spiral for some time.

He had split from partner Sarah Andrews, 42, a chef at a pub and mother to their four children.

Peter Mackuin, 53 told The Sun: “Around two weeks ago I saw him and he was a right state.

“He looked like he’d been crying. Something was definitely wrong.

“His missus had been out looking for him as he had been gone all day after a blazing row.

“I saw him wandering out of the woods.”

Osborne, who is an unemployed mechanic, was known to be a heavy drinker who could ‘flip’ at any moment.

He allegedly insulted his Muslim neighbour’s 12-year-old child at the weekend, calling him “in-bred” as he played on his bike.

Hours later, Osborne is alleged to have driven a rented van 160 miles to north London and into a crowd near two mosques in Finsbury Park.

His mother Christine described him as “disturbed” and claimed he had been on “medication”.

His nephew Ellis Osborne, 26, said his uncle was “not a racist” and had never expressed any racist views.

Osborne’s family has issued a statement offering their sympathy for the victims of the attack.

The nephew said: “We are massively shocked; it’s unbelievable, it still hasn’t really sunk in.

“We are devastated for the families; our hearts go out to the people who have been injured.

“Its madness. It is obviously sheer madness.”

According to public records, Osborne was born in Singapore in 1969.

Osborne’s sister Nicola Osborne, 50, revealed the attack happened hours after her birthday.

Speaking from the family home, a terraced house in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, she said: “He’s not interested in terrorism.

“I’m older than him. It was my birthday last night.”

A neighbour living near his mother, who did not want to be named, claimed Osborne led a “privileged life”.

“Christine is a great grandmother – Darren’s nephew stays a lot,” they said. “Darren’s not had a bad life.

“He’s had quite a privileged life. He’s had more options than a lot of people.”

Osborne’s Muslim neighbour, Khadijh Sherazi couldn’t believe it when she heard about what had happened.

Mrs Sherizi said: “I saw him on the news and I thought ‘oh my God’ that is my neighbour.

“He has been so normal. He was in his kitchen yesterday afternoon singing with his kids.

“He was the dad of the family. He has kids.

“He lives next door. He seemed polite and pleasant to me. I just can’t believe it.” (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

London Muslims attacker left wife before action

— 20th June 2017

The Finsbury Park terror suspect had split from his partner, was unemployed and living in a tent in the weeks before he allegedly carried out the attack, according to reports. Dad-of-four Darren Osborne, 47, has been identified as the alleged driver who ploughed through Muslim worshippers in the early hours of Monday night. One man…

Share

  • French armed forces minister quits amid party probe 

    — 20th June 2017

    France’s armed forces minister, Sylvie Goulard, quit the government, on Tuesday, saying she did not want to be considered in the coming reshuffle because of the investigation overshadowing her party’s affairs in the European parliament. Goulard is a member of Modem, the centrist party that allied itself to President Emmanuel Macron’s party in the presidential…

    Share

  • Woman gives birth to 15th child, breaks Vietnam national record

    — 20th June 2017

    A Health Official said on Tuesday that a 45-year-old Vietnamese woman has broken a national record by giving birth to her 14th and 15th child. “I have never seen a women have so many children in decades,” Doctor Nguyen Ba Thuy, a former deputy minister of healthcare, told dpa. Nguyen Thi Sam, who had been…

    Share

  • Police, herdsmen in gun duel at Falae’s farm

    — 20th June 2017

    Security operatives, at the weekend, reportedly engaged suspected herdsmen in the farm of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae at Kajola village in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. The herdsmen numbering about 10, it was gathered,  reportedly opened fire on some riot policemen who were deployed…

    Share

  • 34 African nations experience drought in 1 year – FAO

    — 20th June 2017

    No fewer than 34 African countries were affected by drought from 2015 to 2016, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said. FAO Director-General José da Silva told an international seminar in Rome, Italy, that more than 250,000 people perished from hunger in the 2011 drought in Somalia. Da Silva said the need for global drought…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share