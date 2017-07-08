The Sun News
Home / National / London-based Oba-elect, Olalekan Fasesin dreams big

London-based Oba-elect, Olalekan Fasesin dreams big

— 8th July 2017

The newly–elected Alade Okin of Oriade Town, Osun State, HRM Oba Olalekan Anthony Fasesin, Arolagbade 1 has stated in clear terms that his ambition once he ascend on the throne of Oriade is to accelerate the development of the town and make it attractive to both home-grown investors and the ones in the Diaspora.

The youthful and debonair Oba-elect, whose coronation ceremony has been tentatively fixed for this month said he has instituted a plan that will get him running immediately and by that kickstart the transformation of the town, uplift, protect and preserve the age-long rich culture of his people.

As a licensed pilot and currently resident in the United Kingdom, Oba Fasesin said he will commit his goodwill and resources overseas to turn Oriade into an economically and agriculturally viable town. He noted that he is humbled by the unanimous decision of the entire town that elected him to ascend the throne contrary to the usual rancor that normally characterise vacant stools in other towns.

“I will turn the village to a city. That is my ultimate priority. With a mindset of someone who has lived half of his life in the Western world, I will ensure the upgrading of the town to one with good roads, good hospitals and electricity. I want to achieve these in my first two years on the throne.”

The Oba elect, who thanked the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, for the confidence reposed in him and his approval as the new Oba of Oriade town said he has already attracted to the town, some institutions and organisations to carry out on-the-site assessment of the commercial viability of the town, the result of which is impressive.

Uche Atuma

