Lola Shon plans big for underprivileged kids

Children’s Day is around the corner and fashonista, blogger and entrepreneur, Lola Shon is poised to give back to the less privileged kids in Lagos.

As you read this piece, the fashion blogger has unveiled plans to hold a charity yard sales and she says the proceeds will be donated to deprived kids.

On her social media page Lola Shon had recently posted a message calling on Lagosians of goodwill to join in her quest. She wrote: “I am having a charity yard sales, where my friends and I will bring out clothes, shoes, accessories, electronics, toys, buckets, books and stationeries that are still in very good use but we don’t need anymore. Proceeds from the sales will be used in supporting kids with cerebral palsy and feed kids on the street and sponsor a brilliant child from a public school to a private school. In celebration of Children’s Day. The yard sales will come up on Saturday May 20.”