Loic Remy

Loic Remy seals Lille deal

— 17th July 2018

Loic Remy has joined French club Lille after spending last season in Spain with Las Palmas and Getafe, it has been confirmed.

The 31-year-old made just 12 starts in La Liga last season across both clubs, netting eight goals across his two stints.

His contract at parent club Las Palmas – whom he joined a year ago from Chelsea – expired following their relegation to the second tier.

“I’m really happy to come home to France,” Remy said in a statement, released on the club website.

“I have missed this league and it is important to sign Lille, a massive club in France.”

