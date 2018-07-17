– The Sun News
Loic Remy seals Lille dea

— 17th July 2018

Loic Remy has joined French club Lille after spending last season in Spain with Las Palmas and Getafe, it has been confirmed.

The 31-year-old made just 12 starts in La Liga last season across both clubs, netting eight goals across his two stints.

His contract at parent club Las Palmas – whom he joined a year ago from Chelsea – expired following their relegation to the second tier.

“I’m really happy to come home to France,” Remy said in a statement, released on the club website.

“I have missed this league and it is important to sign Lille, a massive club in France.”

FOUR STOREY building

Four-storey building collapses

— 17th July 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A four-storey building under construction has collapsed at Owelle-Aja layout, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. Although no life was lost, the building, which was under finishing touches, collapsed completely at the weekend, at about 7:00.a.m. Read also: Mother of five killed in building collapse in Aba…

  • ANAMBRA STATE - OBIANO

    Anambra: Obiano amplifies youth entrepreneurship, skill acquisition

    — 17th July 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has described youths as the backbone of any society and assured that his administration will never joke with youth empowerment. Read also: Nigeria’s unemployment burden The governor gave the assurance at the weekend in Nnewi, through his Special Assistant on Youths and Entrepreneurship, Eloka Maduekwe, on the…

  • IGBO HISTORY - OKOROCHA - BUHARI

    Igbo history’ll be rewritten in 2019 – Okorocha

    — 17th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said Igbo history will be rewritten in 2019, when, according to him, the South East region would vote for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office, having realised it is the best politics they can play. Read also: 2019: PDP, APC governors want Buhari to contest…

  • JOINT TAX BOARD VISITS UGWUANYI

    Ugwuanyi has exceeded UN tax revenue, says JTB

    — 17th July 2018

    Chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Tunde Fowler, has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for putting in place a proficient and “unparalleled” tax regime, which has ensured that the state exceeded the 15 percent tax revenue to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) benchmark suggested by the United Nations for the funding of budgets….

  • NETHERLANDS IPOB

    Killings: IPOB, Igbo groups plan protests at the Hague

    — 17th July 2018

    Magnus Eze, Enugu Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Netherlands, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and some other Igbo groups will, today, stage protests against the killing of their members and alleged human rights abuses by security authorities in relation to South East. Read also: Prevail on Army to release Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB…

