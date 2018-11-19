Uche Henry

A number of Nigerian young start-up entrepreneurs are to enjoy various sums of investable funds to support their initiatives.

This financial support is coming courtesy of a Nigerian based venture support organisation, LoftyInc capital management.

The rigorous process of venture examination and selection process took place at Eko Hotel Lagos where many young Nigerian entrepreneurs and inventors were given opportunities to present their various ideas at the two day event.

Foreign and local portfolio investors were also at the occasion to scout for ideas to invest in.

Coordinator of the event, Mr. Michael Oluwagbemi, expressed optimism that Africa is the next investment hub that new global investors are looking up to, saying that LoftyInc is ever ready to support young talents in all ramifications adding, since the government cannot provide jobs for the teeming youth, it’s high time young people focused and harness their potentialities for self dependence and national development because great economies are ruled by entrepreneurs and industrialists.

“We implore young Nigerians to look the option of entrepreneurship and creativity against the futile search for white- collar jobs because they are not available.

Still speaking, “there are so many support agencies, individuals and groups who are willing, able and ready to support feasible and viable business plans, all you need is to think and take responsibility of your life in the rightful direction” he stated

Michael said that LoftyInc Capital Management program is part of the SMART Africa Investment project whose target is to redirect investment drive to Nigeria and other countries in Africa.