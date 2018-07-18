Cosmas Omegoh

The gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos and other adjoining areas has worsened. As at yesterday, it had attained phenomenal heights. The road, at the moment, is on lockdown. The situation is quite grim. Motorists, commuters, residents of the city and their businesses are suffering unspeakable harm. Everyone is in pain.

On Sunday, the gridlock – which over the past months has been a dominant feature – attained such disturbing proportions as no one had ever thought about. In no time, queues of articulated trucks heading to the ports will be stretching nearly as far as Oshodi, about 20 kilometres to the Tin Can Island Port. This is the new dimension that many residents of Lagos are dealing with.

Until this moment, the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway has been experiencing chaotic traffic. It is brazen. Every passing day, the situation continues to grow both in size and scale. Articulated trucks going into Apapa have laid claim to the highway, taking every inch of space, doing so in such a brutal manner. Now, they have killed lots of businesses and chased away motorists, leaving no one any of chance of freely driving to Apapa. Only sweet memories of the pleasure of driving into Apapa are what most people can now recollect.

The current challenge on the Apapa road has its roots in the past. The road to this misery began at the point when various organisations began locating tank farms in areas along the road. The facilities stored imported petroleum products. Between Sunrise Bus Stop and Tin Can Island port, there are a number of them. Hundreds of tankers arrive at these facilities daily to lift petrol and diesel. This element in the chain of pain is followed by the siting of various container terminals in communities off the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway. Each of the terminals, on a daily basis, entertains a high number of monstrous trailers, each coming to pick up or drop containers. Then add all that to the unbelievable state of the roads leading into and out of Apapa, home to Apapa and the Tin Can Island ports, what stares everyone in the face are chaos and confusion in their raw forms.

Yesterday, the correspondent set out to see how the tankers and trailers have usurped the road meant for all. Beginning at Ilasamaja, traffic had begun to build up. From Iyana-Itire, trailers and tankers had taken up two of the three lanes on the road. The entire service lane had also been claimed.

From that point down to Mile 2, that main artery to the ports was on complete lockdown. Every part of the road is no-go area. Every vehicle on the queue, big and small, was stationary. Every car owner who ran into the traffic by accident was marooned.

Since the road to Mile 2 inwards Apapa had become impassable, traffic managers told Lagos residents through the Lagos Traffic Radio to use alternative routes. Some of the routes include the Ijesha- Apple Junction road, through the Lord’s Chosen Church, which by early yesterday and become totally blocked, and the Ago Palace Way through the Cele-Okota Link Road.