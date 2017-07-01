Locally-made generating sets ‘ll bridge power shortfall –Abalaka

By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Managing Director of Tranos, Jude Abalaka, has said that the epileptic power supply in Nigeria was an opportunity for his company to grow into a household name in generator production in the country.

Abalaka made this assertion yesterday at a factory tour in Ikeja, Lagos, which included, the launch of made –in- Nigeria direct current hybrid generator, adding that the company is set to reduce the rate of importation of generators.

“We have a customer who was importing some of these machineries, but since we started producing them here, he has stopped importing and adopted our product.

“One of the problems we are facing in this country and as a company is electricity, but we saw it as an advantage because we are problem solving company, and working on solving the problem for the country”.

He said “about 80 percent of the components are produced locally, and we are youth friendly”.