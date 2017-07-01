The Sun News
Latest
1st July 2017 - Locally-made generating sets ‘ll bridge power shortfall –Abalaka
1st July 2017 - Why I’m defending Evans –Ogungbeje
1st July 2017 - 4 soldiers killed in Borno bomb attack
1st July 2017 - We don’t know when Buhari will return –APC
1st July 2017 - Abia pensioners beg Ikpeazu over arrears
1st July 2017 - Obiano group warns IPOB over Anambra election
1st July 2017 - T.A Orji booed as Kalu pays tribute to late Abia SSG
1st July 2017 - Arase advocates fixed term for IGP
1st July 2017 - Anambra guber: UPP only hope for true change –Chidoka
1st July 2017 - Eagles post : No gambling against Cameroon – Shorunmu
Home / National / Locally-made generating sets ‘ll bridge power shortfall –Abalaka

Locally-made generating sets ‘ll bridge power shortfall –Abalaka

— 1st July 2017

By Lawrence Enyoghasu

 

The Managing Director of Tranos, Jude Abalaka, has said that the epileptic power supply in Nigeria was an opportunity for his company to grow into a household name in generator production in the country.

Abalaka made this assertion yesterday at a factory tour in Ikeja, Lagos, which included, the launch of made –in- Nigeria direct current hybrid generator, adding that the company is set to reduce the rate of importation of generators.

“We have a customer who was importing some of these machineries, but since we started producing them here, he has stopped importing and adopted our product.

“One of the problems we are facing in this country and as a company is electricity, but we saw it as an advantage because we are problem solving company, and working on solving the problem for the country”.

He said “about 80 percent of the components are produced locally, and we are youth friendly”.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Locally-made generating sets ‘ll bridge power shortfall –Abalaka

— 1st July 2017

By Lawrence Enyoghasu   The Managing Director of Tranos, Jude Abalaka, has said that the epileptic power supply in Nigeria was an opportunity for his company to grow into a household name in generator production in the country. Abalaka made this assertion yesterday at a factory tour in Ikeja, Lagos, which included, the launch of…

Share

  • Why I’m defending Evans –Ogungbeje

    — 1st July 2017

    By Vincent Kalu Lagos lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has justified his decision to defend suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans, in court. Ogungbeje has come under public criticisms for accepting the brief to seek freedom for Evans from police detention, or have him charged to court, weeks after his arrest. Nigerians had taken to the…

    Share

  • 4 soldiers killed in Borno bomb attack

    — 1st July 2017

    The Army has confirmed that it lost an officer and three soldiers in Borno on Thursday when their patrol vehicle encountered IED buried on the road between Kangarwa and Alagarno village.  The Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, while giving update on troops’ clearance operations in the North-East…

    Share

  • We don’t know when Buhari will return –APC

    — 1st July 2017

    The All Progressives Congress, APC has said that it is not sure of when President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country, even as the ruling party dismissed claims by Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose that the president was on life-support at a London hospital. Though the party could not categorically say when Buhari would…

    Share

  • Abia pensioners beg Ikpeazu over arrears

    — 1st July 2017

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Abia State Council, has called on the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to include pension arrears owed its members when clearing debts owed civil servants in the state. Rising from a meeting at Umuahia Sub-Treasury Hall, the pensioners outlined debts owed as pension harmonisation arrears, five and…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share