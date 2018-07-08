Why local governments need to hold business summits

Peter Ogbuokwa

The quest for business and functionality of local governments has been a topical issue in recent times. This is just because citizens are not feeling the impact of governance at the grassroots.

The interference of governors in the administration of local governments in the country has retarded growth and development at the grassroots. In most cases, the choice of who becomes council boss is not based on people’s wish, but the whims of the governor. The person so appointed may not have business acumen to drive the grassroots and the area council to economic prosperity.

Although, there is nothing wrong in rewarding a loyalist with positions in government or anywhere, including local government levels and others, but my reservation is about the skills of the persons being rewarded. This is because most of them do not measure up to the aspiration of the people within their area council.

It is surprising that most local government administrators don’t know the economic potentials of their area councils and it is a pity.