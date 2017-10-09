The Sun News
Local government employees union to target state legislators opposed to autonomy

Local government employees union to target state legislators opposed to autonomy

9th October 2017

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NUGLE) says it will ensure that any state assembly member opposed local government autonomy is not re-elected during the 2019 general election.

Comrade Ibrahim Khalil, the National President of NULGE, said this on Monday in Katsina during a rally organised by the union to sensitise Nigerians on local government autonomy.

“Any state assembly member that sabotages our noble struggle of getting our independence from state governments will be dealt with during the forthcoming election in 2019.

“We have established the machinery for enlightenment as well as mobilisation of electorate toward rejecting assembly members who refuse to support our struggle.

“The local government staff are closer to the electorate and as such they will use their contact and connection to deal with erring members that opposed our cause.

“We shall enter all nooks and crannies of the 774 local government areas to reject any member of the state House of Assemblies that refuse to embrace our position paper of local government autonomy.

“We equally have the numerical strength in the 774 local government areas in the country to fight the members that oppose our cause,” he said.

Earlier, the Katsina State NULGE President, Comrade Aliyu Kankara, urged members to give all the necessary support and cooperation to the national leaders in their quest for local government autonomy.

“At present, the entire local government system in Katsina State has collapsed as no single local government is functional.

“Due to lack of funds, our system has not been able to fulfil its mandate to rural dwellers,” he said.

Receiving the position paper from the NULGE National President, the Speaker, Katsina House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya, said that the assembly would study the paper with a view to making positive contributions.

(Source: NAN)

