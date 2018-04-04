The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Benue Assembly passes N190b Appropriation Bill for 2018
4th April 2018 - CD to Lai Mohammed: Include Chime, Obanikoro, Thomas, others on looters list
4th April 2018 - Zamfara killings: NAF deploys Special Forces to curb renewed attacks
4th April 2018 - Sokoto sets to enact law on internal revenue boost
4th April 2018 - NACA places local airlines under close surveillance to forestall accidents
4th April 2018 - Looters’ list: Stella Oduah challenges FG
4th April 2018 - FG to rebuild communities destroyed in farmers, herdsmen clashes – Osinbajo
4th April 2018 - Edo street sweepers protest 6 months unpaid salaries
4th April 2018 - FG releases N6b for Fed. Poly Bali
4th April 2018 - Achuzia: Night of tributes to hold in Enugu, Owerri, Asaba
Home / National / NACA places local airlines under close surveillance to forestall accidents
SURVEILLANCE Naca

NACA places local airlines under close surveillance to forestall accidents

— 4th April 2018

Louis Ibah

Indigenous-owned airline flying local routes in Nigeria have been placed under strict surveillance to forestall any possible air crashes, says the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman.

A spate of near-crash incidences involving Dana Air, Medview Airline, Arik Air and the breaching of airport security to burgle an Air Peace and two other chartered aircraft while still taxing on the runway of the Lagos airport, recently, have raised fresh fears on the safety of the Nigerian aviation industry.

The Federal Government had followed it up by demanding that the NCAA carry out a safety audit of Dana Air.

Usman, who spoke to Aviation reporters, in Lagos, on Wednesday, said safety and security inspectors have now been deployed to scrutinise all local aircraft designated to fly on any particular moment to ensure that they are air worthy – safe and secure for passengers and crew.

Said he, “Of course, when you have such occurrences, they are to give you an early warning probably of something more to come if you don’t do anything.

“We are intensifying our surveillance especially at the ramp; checking and  re-checking, inspecting as much as possible to ensure that whatever happens is in the past.

“So, we take note of those incidences that have happened, and we are going to learn from those incidences to ensure that we don’t have any unforeseen accident. Even though we had some incidences, none resorted into any fatality or any serious injury to passengers,” Usman added.

Usman said the NCAA would continue to sustain and improve on the current safety level in the industry assuring that the regular would not fail in enforcing safety practices by local airlines.

“We are all humans with our own inadequacies and that is why accidents or incidences happen, but our job here in NCAA is to prevent those accidents or incidences from happening and that we do through the safety oversight systems as defined by ICAO,” said Usman.

On the recent complaints by some stakeholders on the incursion of Consumer Protection Council (CPC) into aviation activities, Usman pointed out that both the CPC and NCAA were working towards a common goal of consumer satisfaction, adding that the NCAA would try as much as possible to work with the CPC to ensure improvement in the system.

“Aviation is international in nature and there are several treaties, bilateral air services, and other agreements, Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) and other activities especially commercial activities.

“So, the role of CPC should be complementary with that of NCAA. As I have said, we have to contend with other international treaties, MoUs and agreements signed by Nigeria. CPC should focus more on other areas that are not so regulated like aviation,” he added.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue Assembly passes N190b Appropriation Bill for 2018

— 4th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State House of Assembly has passed an Appropriation Bill of N190.030 billion for the 2018 fiscal year, representing an increment of over N11 billion over the N178.3 billion that was presented to the Assembly by Governor Samuel Ortom, December, last year. Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Appropriation, Barr….

  • CD to Lai Mohammed: Include Chime, Obanikoro, Thomas, others on looters list

    — 4th April 2018

    Maria Ajogwu The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has described the recent release of alleged looters’ lists by the Federal Government as completely jaundiced by a sheer display of insincerity. The CD in a press release issued, on Tuesday, by its General Secretary, Comrade Ifeanyi Odili, lamented that the list omitted the names of former PDP…

  • Zamfara FORCES

    Zamfara killings: NAF deploys Special Forces to curb renewed attacks

    — 4th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed its special forces to Zamfara State to curb activities of renewed killings by bandits in that state. NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshall Adetokunbo Adesanya, said the Special Forces were specifically deployed to Gusau, the state capital, following the recent attacks…

  • SOKOTO governor Tambuwal

    Sokoto sets to enact law on internal revenue boost

    — 4th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said his administration has begun the process of repealing obsolete laws hampering effective revenue generation in the northern state. Tambuwal said that the bill will soon be sent to the State House of Assembly for passage into law and is being perfected by legal…

  • SURVEILLANCE Naca

    NACA places local airlines under close surveillance to forestall accidents

    — 4th April 2018

    Louis Ibah Indigenous-owned airline flying local routes in Nigeria have been placed under strict surveillance to forestall any possible air crashes, says the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman. A spate of near-crash incidences involving Dana Air, Medview Airline, Arik Air and the breaching of airport security to burgle…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share