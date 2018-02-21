The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - LMC to honour Udoji on Match day 10
21st February 2018 - Russia 2018: Aiteo hails NFF’s World Cup plans
21st February 2018 - FIBA World Cup 2019 qualifier: Kida charges D’ Tigers to keep heads high
21st February 2018 - …Ex-internationals thumb up Pinnick
21st February 2018 - Confusion everywhere
21st February 2018 - Danladi Umar –An innocent victim of strong principles
21st February 2018 - Ekiti: Herdsmen take oath of peaceful co-existence
21st February 2018 - Again, ex-militants threaten to return to creeks
21st February 2018 - INEC lacks capacity for credible polls –Wike 
21st February 2018 - N5.3bn fraud: Court dismisses charges against ex-Enugu gov, Nnamani, aide
Home / Sports / LMC to honour Udoji on Match day 10

LMC to honour Udoji on Match day 10

— 21st February 2018

The League Management Company (LMC) has sympathised with the Management and players of Kano Pillars FC on the death of their Center back, Chinedu Udoji and directed that a minute silence be observed in honour of the fallen star during match day 10 fixtures this weekend. It also asked players to wear black armbands during the match to mourn the late player.

Udoji died in a fatal motor accident in Kano on his way home from visiting former team mates at the camp of Enyimba International after the Match Day 9 1-1 draw with Kano Pillars.

“We are saddened by the news of Chinedu Udoji’s death, he was such a dedicated player and an asset to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)”, said Shehu Dikko in a statement.

He recalled that the late Udoji captained the NPFL All-stars team on the LaLiga tour in 2015, noting that his leadership qualities was such that endured team discipline and cohesion.

“The LMC commiserates with the Management and players of Kano Pillars on this untimely death of Udoji. 

“We sympathize with the immediate family of the late player and pray that his soul repose peacefully”, Dikko remarked.

Udoji joined Kano Pillars at the start of the 2016/17 season from Enyimba where he was captain for over five seasons. He was in the squad that drew 1-1 with Enyimba on Sunday evening.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti: Herdsmen take oath of peaceful co-existence

— 21st February 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Fulani herders in Ekiti State and South West have taken a traditional oath binding to assure the host communities in Ekiti, and by extension, the South West, that they will no longer kill or allow their cows to stray into farms. The oath, said to be an effective cultural sanction on…

  • Again, ex-militants threaten to return to creeks

    — 21st February 2018

    • We’ve paid till 2017 –Amnesty office Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa About 3,642 former militants under the third phase of the amnesty programme have threatened to return to the creeks if the Amnesty office does not resolve lingering issues bordering on the non-payment of stipends and non-admission of real militants into the amnesty programme. Chairman of…

  • INEC lacks capacity for credible polls –Wike 

    — 21st February 2018

    • Rivers East endorses gov for second term Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lacked the capacity to conduct credible polls.  Wike also called on the international community to closely monitor the nation’s electoral process to stop INEC from manipulating the 2019 elections.  He…

  • N5.3bn fraud: Court dismisses charges against ex-Enugu gov, Nnamani, aide

    — 21st February 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi A federal high court sitting in Lagos has dismissed the corruption charges against Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had first arraigned Nnamani, his former aide, Sunday Onyekazor Anyaogu and six companies in 2007, for allegedly conspiring to divert about N5.3 billion from the…

  • Senate probes Buhari loyalists

    — 21st February 2018

    •10 senators to face ethics committee Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate yesterday mandated its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to investigate comments credited to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and nine others. Omo-Agege and nine senators had alleged that the re-ordering of the election sequence was done to target President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share