The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - LMC to honour late Emeteole during NPFL Match Day 26 fixtures
22nd June 2017 - World population to reach 9.8 billion in 2050
22nd June 2017 - Expect killer heat this year – UN warns
22nd June 2017 - ITF trains 3,000 youths in 18 vocational trades, crafts
22nd June 2017 - Angola’s capital, Luanda world’s most expensive city, Lagos 29th
22nd June 2017 - Nigeria, Malaysia introduce mathematical aid to strengthen learning
22nd June 2017 - Park Geun-Hye demanded bribes for policy favours, bizman tells S’ Korean court
22nd June 2017 - Minimum wage: Eboni workers seek inauguration of review committee
22nd June 2017 - 36 Govs rise against divisive tendencies
22nd June 2017 - Ibadan flood: Oyo govt mulls demolition
Home / National / LMC to honour late Emeteole during NPFL Match Day 26 fixtures

LMC to honour late Emeteole during NPFL Match Day 26 fixtures

— 22nd June 2017

Players and match officials in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) are to wear black arm bands during Match Day 26 fixtures to honour the late Kelechi Emeteole.

The former coach of several prominent NPFL clubsides, nicknamed “Caterpillar’’ in his playing days, passed on in the early hours of Wednesday in India where he underwent surgery for throat cancer.

The League Management Company (LMC), who are the NPFL organisers, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the late Emeteole thoroughly deserved the honour.

The LMC has therefore directed that a one-minute silence be observed across all NPFL venues on Saturday and on Wednesday during Match Day 26 fixtures.

Shehu Dikko, the LMC Chairman, expressed grief at the demise of the coach and said Emeteole was a figure who contributed immensely to the Nigerian football league.

“The passing on of coach Emeteole is a great loss to the NPFL because he was a coach that has been very prominent in the league, coaching teams and raising some of the players who have made this country proud.

“He was a true Nigerian who played football and worked with clubs across the states, speaking all three Nigerian major languages.

“Therefore, Emeteole deserves all the honour we can accord him at this time.

“We commiserate with his family and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to pass through this trying time in their family,’’ Dikko said in the statement.

In addition to managing several league clubs, he also worked with many national teams.

These included the Super Eagles, the Flying Eagles, the Golden Eaglets and the Beach Soccer team, the Super Sand Eagles.

After retiring from active football with the then Spartans of Owerri, Emeteole took to coaching and remarkably helped El-Kanemi Warriors return to the NPFL.

NAN reports that the late Emeteole also had more than one stint at Heartland FC of Owerri and Rangers International FC of Enugu. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LMC to honour late Emeteole during NPFL Match Day 26 fixtures

— 22nd June 2017

Players and match officials in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) are to wear black arm bands during Match Day 26 fixtures to honour the late Kelechi Emeteole. The former coach of several prominent NPFL clubsides, nicknamed “Caterpillar’’ in his playing days, passed on in the early hours of Wednesday in India where he…

Share

  • World population to reach 9.8 billion in 2050

    — 22nd June 2017

    …‘Nigeria growing most rapidly’ The world’s current population of 7.6 billion will balloon to 9.8 billion in 2050, with India’s numbers to surpass China’s in just seven years, a UN report said Wednesday (June 21). Nigeria will overtake the United States by 2050 to become the third most populous country in the world, according to…

    Share

  • Expect killer heat this year – UN warns

    — 22nd June 2017

    As United Kingdom citizens experience unexpected high wave of temperature which rose 40C, the world has been warned to expect killer heat this year. Other parts of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the US have already seen record temperatures for May and June. The Pakistani city, Turbat, recorded 54 degrees in late May,…

    Share

  • ITF trains 3,000 youths in 18 vocational trades, crafts

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) said on Wednesday it had begun training 3,000 youths in 18 vocational trades and crafts, under its Technical Skills and Development Programme (TISDP). A statement signed by Mrs. Suleyol Chagu, Head of its Public Affairs Department, quoted Mr Joseph Ari, ITF Director General, as saying that the one year training,…

    Share

  • Angola’s capital, Luanda world’s most expensive city, Lagos 29th

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Angolan capital Luanda has knocked Hong Kong off the top spot in an annual survey by Mercer Consulting that ranks the cost of living for expatriate workers in world cities. Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria is ranked 29th and is not even among the top five African cities that are very expensive. According…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share