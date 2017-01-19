The Sun News
LMC slams N2.7m fine on Enugu Rangers

LMC slams N2.7m fine on Enugu Rangers

— 19th January 2017

Lobi, Tornadoes axed for breach of jersey codes

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

The League management Company (LMC), has slammed a N2.750m fine on Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Rangers International of Enugu for several breaches in their opening day fixtures

Lobi Stars of Markurdi and Niger Tornadoes were not left out  by the LMC as they were equally fined N100,000 respectively for breach of Jersey codes.

According to a press statement from the LMC’s table Rangers incurred the wrath of the league management body for various offenses which included the disorderly conduct of their home supporters in their 2016/17 season opening match against Abia Warriors last weekend.

In the first charge for breach of Rule B13.52, the league champions were accused of not ensuring restriction of unauthorized persons to all restricted areas during the game.

“In the course of your Match Day 1 fixture: Rangers International vs. Abia Warriors, you (Rangers) failed to ensure restriction of access by unauthorized persons,when two men gained access to the referees’ changing room in an attempt to intimidate or harass the referees; and they further gained access to the State Box to harass officials of the visiting team”, read the charge signed by the LMC Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar.

In count two, the LMC charged Rangers with breach of Rule 13.18, citing encroachment on the field of play and throwing of objects towards the field of play by the club’s supporters.

On the third count, Rangers were charged with breach of Rule C1.1, punishable by Rule B15.16 for their supporters’ conduct .

“ Their attempt to assault match officials,  hauling stones and other missiles at the match officials while they were being escorted off the field of play by security personnel, in the process injuring the match Commissioner and a security operative”.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars were fined N100,000 for their inability to have their player’s surnames written at the back of their jerseys during their match against Shooting Stars.

On their part, Niger Tornadoes were also  slammed a N100,000  for failing to meet the required LMC standard in the design, lettering of names and numbers of their players

All the clubs have a deadline of close of business on Thursday to respond in writing, indicating acceptance of the sanctions or electing to appeal.

