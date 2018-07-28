Nigeria’s League Management Company (LMC) is set to make an official announcement of the resumption date for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), whose second half kick-off has been delayed by resumed crisis rocking Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

However, with another chapter of the NFF leadership tussle appearing to have played out early this week, an official confirmed that the LMC will next week announce a resumption date for this season’s contest in the NPFL.

The league went on break for the World Cup, to allow players, coaches and coaches flow with the action in Russia.

READ ALSO Bauchi South bye-election: INEC engages 3,500 ad-hoc staff

Though action was supposed to resume on July 18, the LMC suspended it indefinitely due to the leadership crisis that resurfaced in Nigerian football after Russia 2018.

The LMC hinged its decision to suspend the league on “adverse circumstances in the administration of football in the country, as a result of which sponsors, partners and service providers have expressed strong concerns and are reviewing their involvement in the league.”

However, an LMC official said they have taken into account the return to normalcy in the football sector and will soon communicate the resumption date to clubs.