LMC Partners MEDICAID in Fight against Cancer

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Medicaid Cancer Foundation on Tuesday has enlisted the support of the League Management Company (LMC) in their campaign to eliminate Cancer and assist patients.

Founder of Medicaid and wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, said during a courtesy visit to the LMC Office in Abuja that Medicaid is soliciting technical assistance from the league body to organize a charity tournament to raise awareness for the fight against cancer. She and her entourage were received by the LMC team led by the Chairman, Shehu Dikko

She explained that Medicaid elected to partner the LMC in recognition of the power of that football as a platform that can drive the message on Cancer prevention and cure to every part of the country.

“We want to organise a football tournament in Abuja on Saturday, 21st October 2017, and our target is to use football which enjoys mass appeal cutting across tribe, gender and age to help spread the message about cancer and facilitate our reach to near and remote places,” Shinkafi-Bagudu said.

In his response to the visitors, Dikko offered the assurance of technical and human support to the NGO for a successful organization of the tournament consistent with its corporate social responsibility objectives of supporting humanitarian efforts and positive engagement with the community..

“We see this as our corporate social responsibility to support members of the community with health challenges and we hope to drive this campaign with Her Excellency. We will work with your organization to ensure that all goes well and the message on the fight against cancer is well spread,” Dikko said.

The LMC has through the VAT Wonder Goal award for players in the just concluded season offered financial supports to 15 Charity organizations nominated by players who won the award. This the league did to promote club and community engagement and also assist the Charity homes.

The LMC has also through its media platforms and match venue communications consistently campaigned for the unity of the country and for awareness on AIDS and HIV scourge