LMC knocks IfeanyiUbah for assault on refs

The League Management Company has suspended nine players and two officials of FC IfeanyiUbah for 12 and 19 matches respectively as a result of assaulting referees in a Week 36 clash with Niger Tornadoes in Lokoja.

Tornadoes came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 lead over the Anambra Warriors in the dying moments of the encounter, but the visitors, whose players and officials were livid by the officiating assaulted and injured two referees, leaving the game inconclusive.

For assaulting the match officials, which eventually called off the game, meant the Nnewi side breeched the NPFL rules and were handed a N1.5 million fine, with the victory already credited to its opponents Tornadoes.

In a series on tweets, the league regulatory body stated that: “FC IfeanyiUbah have been charged for breaching NPFL Framework and Rules during their Matchday 36 game vs Niger Tornadoes.

“FC Ifeanyiubah failed to control & ensure proper conduct of their players and officials during the NPFL game vs Niger Tornadoes. Some FC Ifeanyiubah players, officials and supporters assaulted match officials on NPFL MATCHDAY 36 in Lokoja. Also, some FC Ifeanyiubah players and officials conducted themselves in manner capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute.

“Furthermore, some FC Ifeanyiubah players and officials on the bench encroached on to the field of play. FC Ifeanyiubah will pay a fine of N1m for encroachment during the NPFL game vs Niger Tornadoes,” added the LMC.

“FC Ifeanyiubah will pay N500,000 being N250,000 each to the assaulted referee and assistant ref + any certified medical bills. FC Ifeanyiubah players Ngoma Luamba, Elu Wilson, Isaac Loute are suspended for 12 #NPFL games each for assault on the referee.

“Also banned for 12 NPFL games are Stephen Eze, Adeleye Olamikekan, Michael Egbeta, Uchenna Godfrey Jr, Douglas Nkrumah, Kone Soumaila. Also, FC Ifeanyiubah secretary Chidi Nwogu and kit manager Adirika Obiefuna are banned for next 19 NPFL games for assault on match officials.

“The suspensions on FC Ifeanyiubah players and officials take effect immediately and shall be carried over into the next NPFL season.”