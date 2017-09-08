The Sun News
Home / Sports / LMC knocks IfeanyiUbah for assault on refs

LMC knocks IfeanyiUbah for assault on refs

— 8th September 2017

The League Management Company has suspended nine players and two officials of FC IfeanyiUbah for 12 and 19 matches respectively as a result of assaulting referees in a Week 36 clash with Niger Tornadoes in Lokoja.

Tornadoes came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 lead over the Anambra Warriors in the dying moments of the encounter, but the visitors, whose players and officials were livid by the officiating assaulted and injured two referees, leaving the game inconclusive.

For assaulting the match officials, which eventually called off the game, meant the Nnewi side breeched the NPFL rules and were handed a N1.5 million fine, with the victory already credited to its opponents Tornadoes.

In a series on tweets, the league regulatory body stated that: “FC IfeanyiUbah have been charged for breaching NPFL Framework and Rules during their Matchday 36 game vs Niger Tornadoes.

“FC Ifeanyiubah failed to control & ensure proper conduct of their players and officials during the NPFL game vs Niger Tornadoes. Some FC Ifeanyiubah players, officials and supporters assaulted match officials on NPFL MATCHDAY 36 in Lokoja. Also, some FC Ifeanyiubah players and officials conducted themselves in manner capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute.

“Furthermore, some FC Ifeanyiubah players and officials on the bench encroached on to the field of play. FC Ifeanyiubah will pay a fine of N1m for encroachment during the NPFL game vs Niger Tornadoes,” added the LMC.

“FC Ifeanyiubah will pay N500,000 being N250,000 each to the assaulted referee and assistant ref + any certified medical bills. FC Ifeanyiubah players Ngoma Luamba, Elu Wilson, Isaac Loute are suspended for 12 #NPFL games each for assault on the referee.

“Also banned for 12 NPFL games are Stephen Eze, Adeleye Olamikekan, Michael Egbeta, Uchenna Godfrey Jr, Douglas Nkrumah, Kone Soumaila. Also, FC Ifeanyiubah secretary Chidi Nwogu and kit manager Adirika Obiefuna are banned for next 19 NPFL games for assault on match officials.

“The suspensions on FC Ifeanyiubah players and officials take effect immediately and shall be carried over into the next NPFL season.”

Anambra guber: AD candidate not genuine party member, says Avazi 

— 8th September 2017

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja  The suspended chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Joseph Avazi, has disowned the party’s candidate in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state, Chief Valentine Onwuka.  Avazi told Daily Sun yesterday that Onwuka was neither a card-carrying member of the party nor has he made any financial commitment to…

  • Like Akunyili, like ‘Mama Taraba’

    — 8th September 2017

    By Ismail Omipidan It was a Wednesday morning, February 17, 2010, to be precise. There was tension everywhere. The then President, Umaru Yar’Adua, had been out of the country for 72 days, on medical grounds, without handing over to the then Vice President, Goodluck Jonathan. But there was no one courageous enough among the cabinet…

  • NNPC, ExxonMobil to increase oil, gas production

    — 8th September 2017

    …As oil price hits $54.32 over hurricane By Adewale Sanyaolu Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its joint venture partner, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, have made commitments to boost oil and gas production in the country. The commitment was made in Abuja, yesterday, when the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr. Maikanti Baru, received ExxonMobil delegation…

  • Senator threatens to expose banks partnering MMM to defraud Nigerians

    — 8th September 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Commercial banks in the country used by operatives of the now collapsed ponzi scheme popularly known as MMM (Mavrodi Mondial Movement), will soon be exposed and made to face appropriate sanctions, the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, Foster Ogola, has said. Ogola who made the declaration yesterday, during…

  • 30 countries to attend Abuja Trade Fair

    — 8th September 2017

    From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja   Director General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Mr. Chijioke Ekechukwu, has said that more than 30 foreign countries would be participating in this year’s 12th edition of Abuja International Trade Fair, which will be declared open by Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.  Ekechukwu, who made the disclosure in…

