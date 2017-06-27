The Sun News
Latest
27th June 2017 - Living in peace with all
27th June 2017 - National Assembly and the budget
27th June 2017 - Ahiara priests and the Catholic Church
27th June 2017 - Who is your neighbour?
27th June 2017 - For Kirikiri Prisons inmates, a better future beckons
27th June 2017 - Import duty racket: Controversy over $20bn food import bill
27th June 2017 - Sona Agro Allied Foods commences biscuit export to Ghana
27th June 2017 - Obasanjo, AfDB, IITA, partner 5 states to stem food crisis
27th June 2017 - NNPC’s staff cost takes lion’s share of $33.8 bn 2016  revenue –Report
27th June 2017 - Ghost workers: Minister warns MDAs against Budget padding
Home / Education Review / Living in peace with all

Living in peace with all

— 27th June 2017

UNN VC urges Nigerian students to fight religious bigotry, ethnicity and tribalism

From Oladele Oge UNN

The Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, (UNN) Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, has called on Nigerian students to shun religious bigotry, ethnicity and tribalism in order to help in solving the multifarious problems plaguing our country.

He made the call at a grand party organised by the Muslim Students’ Association of Nigeria, University of Nigeria Chapter, to sensitise the university community and members of the public of their 2017 association week.

He urged the students to be mindful of their religious vows, adding that they should always work for the promotion of dignity and respect of Nigerian laws. He condemned the malpractices of religions among the citizens, as he called for repentance and acceptance of our oneness before God almighty.

He pledged the institution’s continuous support for both Christians and Muslims and promised to assist the Muslim community complete the construction of the magnificent mosque before the end of his administration.

He asserted that the values that graduates bring into any human venture –be it religion or business should be markedly different from the one any other religious but illiterate can bring into the field.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “General Misconceptions about Islam: Redirecting the Public Perceptions for a Symbiotic Relationship,” Allahji Abu Sufiyan Ridwanullan Sulaiman, an Islamic scholar from Osun State, who was the guest explained the full meaning of Islam to the participants, adding that the religion is, by no means, a violent one as some people think because of happenings around us in the name of the religion.

Sulaiman noted that there is nowhere in Quran where violence is encouraged  but rather harmonious and peaceful existence. To this end, he called on the Islamic adherents in  “a large country like Nigeria to show the light of peace, promotion and love for others in Africa and the world at large, to emulate.”

On the issue of multiple marriage, he said the religion permits any man who is capable of marrying two or more wives with adequate care, to do so. He, however, insisted that those who cannot maintain more one wife should not think of dabbling into what they cannot cope with. This, he said, would not promote peaceful society  which he said begins at home.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Imam of Nsukka Central mosque, Sheikh Adam Abdullahi Idoko, noted that a country will not be exalted, if it is not ready to act courageously and honestly, not only in the sight of men but also of God. The Chief Imam who was bestowed an award together with the VC, thanked the students for finding him worthy of the honour and promised to continue to encourage the youths to walk in accordance with will of Allah.

Other activities that marked the students’ week were a visit to Nigerian Prisons Service, Nsukka, motherless babies home, the sweeping and cleaning of some strategic areas of UNN and prayers for the entire nation.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Import duty racket: Controversy over $20bn food import bill

— 27th June 2017

By Steve Agbota Despite the Federal Government’s pledge to end food import through citizens’ empowerment for increased agricultural production, latest revelations from agriculture stakeholders have shown that Nigeria still spends about $20 billion annually importing food items. This worrisome development is coming as the Central Bank of Nigeria is spending heavily on its agriculture intervention…

Share

  • Sona Agro Allied Foods commences biscuit export to Ghana

    — 27th June 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye Sona Agro Allied Foods, one of Nigeria’s biscuit and snack companies, has started exporting biscuits to other West African countries in support of the Federal Government’s efforts at encouraging local production as a strategy for economic growth. The first consignment of export has already departed for Ghana following a brief ribbon cutting…

    Share

  • Obasanjo, AfDB, IITA, partner 5 states to stem food crisis

    — 27th June 2017

    By Louis Ibah Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo is partnering with the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to launch a new agricultural production initiative known as the Nigeria Zero Hunger Forum (NZHF). The forum targets boosting food production and ending hunger in the…

    Share

  • NNPC’s staff cost takes lion’s share of $33.8 bn 2016  revenue –Report

    — 27th June 2017

    The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) overhead costs took the lion share of $33.8billion it generated in 2016, latest findings from BudgIT, a data and technology civic group has revealed. Further findings of the review of the corporation’s 2016 financial/operations report by BudgIT, said NNPC’s operational expenses between 2015 and 2016 consistently outstripped its revenue earnings. Although…

    Share

  • Ghost workers: Minister warns MDAs against Budget padding

    — 27th June 2017

    Minister for Budget and National Planning, Mr Udoma Udo Udoma, has warned Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) against padding their personnel budget proposals for the 2018 fiscal year. The Minister gave the warning in a circular to the Chief of Staff to the President, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share