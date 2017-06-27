Living in peace with all

UNN VC urges Nigerian students to fight religious bigotry, ethnicity and tribalism

From Oladele Oge UNN

The Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, (UNN) Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, has called on Nigerian students to shun religious bigotry, ethnicity and tribalism in order to help in solving the multifarious problems plaguing our country.

He made the call at a grand party organised by the Muslim Students’ Association of Nigeria, University of Nigeria Chapter, to sensitise the university community and members of the public of their 2017 association week.

He urged the students to be mindful of their religious vows, adding that they should always work for the promotion of dignity and respect of Nigerian laws. He condemned the malpractices of religions among the citizens, as he called for repentance and acceptance of our oneness before God almighty.

He pledged the institution’s continuous support for both Christians and Muslims and promised to assist the Muslim community complete the construction of the magnificent mosque before the end of his administration.

He asserted that the values that graduates bring into any human venture –be it religion or business should be markedly different from the one any other religious but illiterate can bring into the field.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “General Misconceptions about Islam: Redirecting the Public Perceptions for a Symbiotic Relationship,” Allahji Abu Sufiyan Ridwanullan Sulaiman, an Islamic scholar from Osun State, who was the guest explained the full meaning of Islam to the participants, adding that the religion is, by no means, a violent one as some people think because of happenings around us in the name of the religion.

Sulaiman noted that there is nowhere in Quran where violence is encouraged but rather harmonious and peaceful existence. To this end, he called on the Islamic adherents in “a large country like Nigeria to show the light of peace, promotion and love for others in Africa and the world at large, to emulate.”

On the issue of multiple marriage, he said the religion permits any man who is capable of marrying two or more wives with adequate care, to do so. He, however, insisted that those who cannot maintain more one wife should not think of dabbling into what they cannot cope with. This, he said, would not promote peaceful society which he said begins at home.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Imam of Nsukka Central mosque, Sheikh Adam Abdullahi Idoko, noted that a country will not be exalted, if it is not ready to act courageously and honestly, not only in the sight of men but also of God. The Chief Imam who was bestowed an award together with the VC, thanked the students for finding him worthy of the honour and promised to continue to encourage the youths to walk in accordance with will of Allah.

Other activities that marked the students’ week were a visit to Nigerian Prisons Service, Nsukka, motherless babies home, the sweeping and cleaning of some strategic areas of UNN and prayers for the entire nation.