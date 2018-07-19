– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - Liverpool completes £67m Alisson deal 
19th July 2018 - Adamu Ciroma (1934 – 2018)
19th July 2018 - I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh
19th July 2018 - NFF crisis: AITEO threatens to dump Super Eagles, others 
19th July 2018 - Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP
19th July 2018 - Hoodlums destroy, burn Melaye’s constituency projects
19th July 2018 - ANGELA ONYEKABA 07051690848
19th July 2018 - Kogi teachers cry out over salary arrears
19th July 2018 - Police confirm 3 dead in fresh Zamfara village attack
19th July 2018 - FEC meeting put off for the sixth time
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Liverpool completes £67m Alisson deal 
Alisson

Liverpool completes £67m Alisson deal 

— 19th July 2018

Liverpool have completed the signing of Alisson Becker for a world-record fee of 75m Euros (£67m) subject to the Roma goalkeeper passing a medical, according to Sky in Italy.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to depart Rome within the hour and will undergo a medical with the Reds in the next few days.
Liverpool fans, watch every preseason game live on LFCTV. Only £7 a month with no contract.

Sky in Italy understands the Brazil international has already agreed personal terms and will sign a five-year deal at Anfield.
Alisson is set to become the most expensive goalkeeper in history, with Liverpool surpassing the £34.7m fee Manchester City paid for Ederson in 2017.all

Alisson will become Jurgen Klopp’s fourth signing of the summer, joining fellow new arrivals Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri at Anfield.

The Brazil international, who featured at the World Cup in Russia earlier this summer, made 49 appearances for Roma last season.

He was part of the side that suffered a 7-6 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TRICKSTER

I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh

— 19th July 2018

“I regret supporting him to become a governor of Imo State, against all odds. I didn’t know he is a trickster and a ‘419’’ who found his way into office through fraud and deception,” Umeh said. Fred Itua, Abuja Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a senator representing Anambra Central,…

  • FAILED

    Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP

    — 19th July 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia Nasarawa State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the government of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has failed to justify over N309 billion his administration collected in six years. READ ALSO: Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura PDP Chairman in the state, Francis Orogo, made the claim, yesterday,…

  • CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS

    Hoodlums destroy, burn Melaye’s constituency projects

    — 19th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Hoodlums, in the early hours of Tuesday, destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District of the state. The four destroyed constituency projects, which were part of the projects slated to be commissioned yesterday by the senator include four blocks of classrooms…

  • SCHOOL TEACHERS

    Kogi teachers cry out over salary arrears

    — 19th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kogi State wing, said Primary school teachers in the state are dying in their hundreds of hunger and starvation over nonpayment of their salaries. READ ALSO: Crisis of salary arrears Addressing newsmen in his office, Comrade Ayodele Thomas, said teachers are being owed between 15 and…

  • THREE PEOPLE

    Police confirm 3 dead in fresh Zamfara village attack

    — 19th July 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killings of three people in a fresh attack by bandits in Sikida and Gyaddu villages in Maradun Local Government Area of the state. A statement by the command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said joint police and military teams responded swiftly to the distress call;…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share