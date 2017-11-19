Live Updates Anambra Elections 2017

Barely 24 hours after the governorship elections in Anambra states, the process of announcing results has commenced.

The election on Saturday had started on a slow note with delays in the arrival of electoral materials being the biggest setback at the start of the exercise.

It was a development that was condemned by some of the 37 candidates that are in the governorship race.

However, INEC had commenced the gradual release of the result and are the process of announcing the final result.

RESULTS:

Njikoka LGA:

APC—5,756

APGA—16,944

PDP—3,477

UPP—108

Dunukofia LGA:

APC—7016

APGA—8,575

PDP—1,530

UPP—106

Awka South:

APC—6,167

APGA—18,957

PDP—5,354

UPP—150

Ayamelum:

APC—5,412

APGA—14,593

PDP—2,323

UPP—77

Anaocha

APC—5,297

APGA—11,237

PDP—6,554

UPP—146

Orumba South

APC—3808

APGA—8125

PDP—2412

UPP—465

Ekwusigo

APC—5412

APGA—8595

PDP—3856

UPP—320

Aguata

APC—5807

APGA—13167

PDP—4073

UPP—280

Onitsha North

APC—3808

APGA—10,138

PDP—4143

UPP—435

Ogbaru

APC—3415

APGA—6615

PDP—4416

UPP—59

Idemili South

APC—4,063

APGA—5,742

PDP—2,629

UPP—600

Oyi

APC—5,085

APGA—11,840

PDP—1296

UPP—111

Orumba North

APC—3551

APGA—8766

PDP—3865

UPP—190

Awka North

APC—3727

APGA—7162

PDP—3347

UPP—92

Onitsha South

APC—2012

APGA—7082

PDP—3423

UPP—471