The Sun News
Latest
19th November 2017 - Live Updates Anambra Elections 2017
19th November 2017 - Benue grazing law: Miyetti Allah’ll be held responsible for breakdown of law, order – state govt
19th November 2017 - Malnutrition: FG, GAIN to conduct food consumption survey
19th November 2017 - Group lauds MTN initiative on maternal, child healthcare
19th November 2017 - Warri Area Command reads Riot Acts to Vigilante Corps
19th November 2017 - Rap mogul Russell Simmons latest high profile celebrity to be accused of rape
19th November 2017 - Ekweremadu to speak at Mediators’ conference
19th November 2017 - B/Haram: FG flaunts 2017 positive global terrorism rating
19th November 2017 - Norway spends $10m in North East humanitarian crises
19th November 2017 - Zimbabwe: Mugabe given till noon Monday to quit Presidency
Home / Cover / Live Updates Anambra Elections 2017

Live Updates Anambra Elections 2017

— 19th November 2017

 

Barely 24 hours after the governorship elections in Anambra states,  the process of announcing results has commenced.

The election on Saturday had started on a slow note with delays in the arrival of electoral materials being the biggest setback at the start of the exercise.

It was a development that was condemned by some of the 37 candidates that are in the governorship race.

However, INEC had commenced the gradual release of the result and are the process of announcing the final result. 

RESULTS:

Njikoka LGA:
APC—5,756
APGA—16,944
PDP—3,477
UPP—108

Dunukofia LGA:
APC—7016
APGA—8,575
PDP—1,530
UPP—106

Awka South:
APC—6,167
APGA—18,957
PDP—5,354
UPP—150

Ayamelum:
APC—5,412
APGA—14,593
PDP—2,323
UPP—77

Anaocha
APC—5,297
APGA—11,237
PDP—6,554
UPP—146

Orumba South
APC—3808

APGA—8125

PDP—2412

UPP—465

Ekwusigo
APC—5412

APGA—8595

PDP—3856

UPP—320

 

Aguata
APC—5807

APGA—13167

PDP—4073

UPP—280

 

Onitsha North
APC—3808

APGA—10,138

PDP—4143

UPP—435

Ogbaru
APC—3415

APGA—6615

PDP—4416

UPP—59

Idemili South
APC—4,063

APGA—5,742

PDP—2,629

UPP—600

Oyi
APC—5,085

APGA—11,840

PDP—1296

UPP—111

 

Orumba North
APC—3551

APGA—8766

PDP—3865

UPP—190

Awka North
APC—3727

APGA—7162

PDP—3347

UPP—92

Onitsha South
APC—2012

APGA—7082

PDP—3423

UPP—471

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Live Updates Anambra Elections 2017

— 19th November 2017

  Barely 24 hours after the governorship elections in Anambra states,  the process of announcing results has commenced. The election on Saturday had started on a slow note with delays in the arrival of electoral materials being the biggest setback at the start of the exercise. It was a development that was condemned by some…

  • Benue grazing law: Miyetti Allah’ll be held responsible for breakdown of law, order – state govt

    — 19th November 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Governmentbhas said that the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) should be held responsible for any crisis resulting from the implementation of the anti-open grazing law in the state. Addressing newsmen in Makurdi, on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Fulani Matters, Alhaji Shehu…

  • Malnutrition: FG, GAIN to conduct food consumption survey

    — 19th November 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja An international non-governmental organisation, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has said it would support Nigeria by conducting food consumption survey for the country. Executive Director of GAIN, Lawrence Haddad, stated this in Abuja, at the weekend, explaining that the organisation would partner other bodies to carry out the exercise. Haddad,…

  • Group lauds MTN initiative on maternal, child healthcare

    — 19th November 2017

    A non-governmental organisation, the Advocacy Working Group (AWG), Ogun State Chapter, has described the launch of “Yellow Heart” initiative of MTN Foundation in the state as a development that would further promote maternal and child mortality rate in the country. Chairman of the Group, Mrs. Kemi Balogun, who said this at the event in Abeokuta,…

  • Warri Area Command reads Riot Acts to Vigilante Corps

    — 19th November 2017

    Warri Area Command Read Riot Acts To Vigilante Corps From: Ben Dunno, Warri The Warri Area Commander of the Nigerian Police, ACP Muhammad Shaba, has warned members of the vigilante groups under its command to adhere strictly to the code of ethnics and rules of engagement establishing it so as to enhance professionalism in its…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share