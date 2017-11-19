Live Updates Anambra Elections 2017
— 19th November 2017
Barely 24 hours after the governorship elections in Anambra states, the process of announcing results has commenced.
The election on Saturday had started on a slow note with delays in the arrival of electoral materials being the biggest setback at the start of the exercise.
It was a development that was condemned by some of the 37 candidates that are in the governorship race.
However, INEC had commenced the gradual release of the result and are the process of announcing the final result.
RESULTS:
Njikoka LGA:
APC—5,756
APGA—16,944
PDP—3,477
UPP—108
Dunukofia LGA:
APC—7016
APGA—8,575
PDP—1,530
UPP—106
Awka South:
APC—6,167
APGA—18,957
PDP—5,354
UPP—150
Ayamelum:
APC—5,412
APGA—14,593
PDP—2,323
UPP—77
Anaocha
APC—5,297
APGA—11,237
PDP—6,554
UPP—146
Orumba South
APC—3808
APGA—8125
PDP—2412
UPP—465
Ekwusigo
APC—5412
APGA—8595
PDP—3856
UPP—320
Aguata
APC—5807
APGA—13167
PDP—4073
UPP—280
Onitsha North
APC—3808
APGA—10,138
PDP—4143
UPP—435
Ogbaru
APC—3415
APGA—6615
PDP—4416
UPP—59
Idemili South
APC—4,063
APGA—5,742
PDP—2,629
UPP—600
Oyi
APC—5,085
APGA—11,840
PDP—1296
UPP—111
Orumba North
APC—3551
APGA—8766
PDP—3865
UPP—190
Awka North
APC—3727
APGA—7162
PDP—3347
UPP—92
Onitsha South
APC—2012
APGA—7082
PDP—3423
UPP—471
