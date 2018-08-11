I was scared as a rabbit, but I did not fall. I kept on running wildly, while blood was pouring out of my wound and spattering on the ground. People came out and saw me. The gunman had disappeared with my bag. I was carried back to my house, and my wife and neighbours carried me to the hospital. The first three hospitals we went to shut their doors on me. They wouldn’t want to treat bullet wounds. Eventually, I was taken to the Federal Medical Center. When the doctor saw me, he asked: “Are you a Christian?” I said yes. Then he told me the cold truth. The pellets were embedded in my breast and ribs; if they were to be removed, the job has to be done by a native medicine man. He then referred me to one man in Ejigbo. I was almost lifeless when I was taken into his sanctuary. The ritual he performed was beyond my imagination. He used leaves, one in my mouth, and another dipped in water inside a bowl to rub the wound. Before my very eyes, 17 pellets dropped out of the wound in my chest into the bowl. Of the remaining five, two were removed at the hospital later, but the doctor said I would have to live with the other three embedded in my breast.

Doctors told me those pellets can be removed––but doing so is at the risk of losing my functioning as a “man”. Till today, I can feel the pellets, but they don’t cause me any pain when I touch them. Out of that near-death experience, I learnt a lesson about the danger of going out early in the morning in Lagos.