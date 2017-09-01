Live Nigeria Vs Cameroun

All over in Uyo. A impressive 4-0 win for Nigeria. Great great performance by the Super Eagles boys after Cameroon impressed early on.

92Mins: Three points and three wins on the bounce for Nigeria as the match official calls time on a great night in the history of the game for the Super Eagles.

Fabrice Olinga for Bassogog was the last Cameroon change as we head into added time. We’ll have a minimum of 3′.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has defeated Cameroon in a world cup qualifier and is this the end of the road for Cameroon ?

It is all over, Nigeria 4-Cameroon 0

90mins: Extra 3mins added and Cameroon is fighting hard to come back by now I think its a difficult task

85mins: Decisive moment for Nigeria. Corner taken by Cameroon and lost and another, a scramble and it is booted out

Final change for Nigeria: For me the MVP of the game Victor Moses makes way for Ahmed Musa . Great, great performance from the Chelsea man !

81mins: Russia here we come claims Super Eagles fans on social media …. almost ….Gernot Rohr’s men with one foot in WC2018

Can Cameroon come back after 4 goals against them

It was Victor, to Onazi to Iheanacho and the result is goal number 4

75mins: Goooooooooooooooooal it now 4-0 against Cameroon

74mins Corner taken and lost

72mins: Cameroonians getting tired and another opportunity lost by Nigeria, but the Super Eagles won a corner kick.

69mins: Cameroon pushing men forward now, leaving swathes of open space with Nigeria happy to launch quick counter attacks.

Change for Nigeria: Obi Mikel leaves the action with FC Porto’s Mikel Agu joining the game.

Passes going a-miss now with tired legs beginning to show as Victor Moses curls a right footer just over the Cameroon bar.

65mins: Iheanacho through on goal as the whistle blows with the match official adjudging that the Leicester player was holding a Cameroonian defender back.

61mins: Cameroon the African Champion working hard to reduce the tally but the hard fighting super eagles players are doing more to increase the tally. What a match today at the Godwin Akpabio stadium Uyo, Commonly called the Nest of Champions

Change for Nigeria: Ighalo off and new Leicester player Kelechi Iheanacho his replacement.

59.47mins: Ighalo down and asking to be substituted

59Mins: Cameroon doing all within its power to limit the damage

Score line Nigeria 3 Cameroon 0

54mins: Goooooooooooooooal number 3 Cameroon looking little before Nigeria. The last time Nigeria met Cameroon was in a Friendly and Cameroon got 3 goal to tell the story. Today history is being repeated



52mins: Table turned against them and they are all on the defensive now. Nigeria awarded a freekick in a dangerous position. Delivery overhit from Moses with Ndidi unable to connect.

50mins: Cameroon seeking to reduce the tally makes incursion into Nigeria’s half

45.18mins: Second half starts and Nigeria is still impressive and unrelenting

45Mins: End of first half, It Nigeria 2- Cameroon -0

42Mins Gooooooooooooooooal! number 2 for Nigeria a corner kick by Victor Moses was booted in by John Obi Mikel after a dummy from Ighalo confused the Cameroon defence from a corner. Mikel was the first to react and puts the Super Eagles well in the driving seat.

39min: Throwing to Nigeria and the Cameroonians are looking rattled. Play held up after a clash of heads in the centre of the park…both players up and lookinhg okay to carry on. The link up between Victor Moses and Gent’s Moses Simon troubling the Cameroon rear-guard. Some long, long throws from Wilfred Ndidi !!

Moses Simon slipped through by Moses but sees his shot well stopped by Ondoa in the Cameroon goal. Great build-up play from the men in green.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa looking composed for the Super Eagles, dealing well with the sporadic bursts of Cameroon attack but has yet to be really tested this evening in Uyo.

Hello and welcome to our live online coverage of Nigeria vs Cameroon in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. The Group B match holding at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, and we’ll be building up to it throughout the day. Nigerian leading cameroon 1-o and we in the 37 mins of the match

The goal was a result of a poor kickout from the Cameroon keeper but Igahalo was quick to latch onto the ball and slotted well into the corner with Fabrice Ondoa well beaten

Nigeria 1-0 Cameroon

Ighalo booked for over exuberant celebration…

Gooooooooooooooooool….Nigeria go ahead… Odion Ighalo

28′ Moses heads over after great play from Moses Simon on the right hand side with a sweet cross for the men in green.

Teikeu (CMR) booked for a tackle from behind. Nigeria now on top it has to be said after the early Cameroon flurry.

23′ The ball is in the Cameroon net but straight away the flag goes up with two green shirts straying into the Cameroon box.

First card of the night as Ngadeu (CMR) commits a clumsy challenge and is the first player into the book.

22′ Zambo caught offside for Cameroon as Broos’ men try and regain their early control.

Ter20′ rible miss from Moses as he gets under the ball and fires his shot high and wide. Poor from the Chelsea player as Nigeria grow into the game.

15′ Scrappy affair so far in Uyo, Cameroon shading procceings so far after quarter of an hour. Christian Bassogog the danger man so far as Nigeria start to pass the ball around after a nervy start.