Live music, exotic shows pep up Eko Hotels' Beer Carnival

Live music, exotic shows pep up Eko Hotels’ Beer Carnival

— 27th April 2018

Demola Balogun

It was elegant evenings of live musical performances and exotic shows by spice ladies at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos recently, as fun lovers, connoisseurs and brand masters transformed this year’s Beer Carnival into lusty wild moments and romantic family escape.

The exclusive ‘drinkmanship’ event was dinner and chick flick carnival done right: split a fabulous rotisserie – roasted chicken or suya (charcoal flamed steak) and complement it with glasses of golden bubbles at the lager beer booths, then take a stroll in the park under the twinkly lights to the pop up stalls – and many guests and couples were engrossed in pleasurable moments.

Indeed, this year’s edition of Eko Hotels’ Beer Carnival was packed with perfect moments to surprise sweethearts or toast to favourite local brews or imported fruity beers. Feeling pretty good and relaxed with al-fresco nights at the breezy poolside, the atmosphere was carnival like, as DJ Bammie ruled the environment with heavy hip hop vibes.

Beer aficionados and brand masters mingled and mixed freely while savouring chili hot asun, goat meat pepper soup, shawarma, and barbecue chicken and chips with Lagoon Breeze banquet staff doing all the hard work, keeping tabs on the tables and taking orders from the guests. Eko Hotels & Suites led by Danny Kioupouroglou and known for its international hospitality standards, however, took further steps by featuring traditional acrobatic dancers, magicians, magic girls, beer pong competition and soccer board match, which was won by Kehinde Oladosu after a grueling encounter to clinch a giant LED TV system prize sponsored by Nigerian Breweries. The brewing giant also added style and glarmour to the event by providing 24% crystal highball glasses and quality stainless ice buckets for the drinking pleasure of guests and beer lovers.

Nevertheless, the main attraction at the carnival, which gathered over 15 different brands, came from International Breweries, Ilesa, Osun State whose Castle Lite beer was presented with pomp and applause by Tonye Ololo while Brian Munro also spearheaded the innovative specialty Campari cocktail mix with ice cold beer enjoyed for its aromatic bitter taste and flavour.

According to Brand Manager, Brian Munro, Olawande Alaran, the Campari Red Passion’s participation in the beer carnival was necessitated by its perfect taste and amazing aromatic clarity as a cocktail mix, which beer lovers have embraced as aperitif and everyday drink.

Salitos’ exclusive distributor and brand custodian in Nigeria, Wines and Things Limited was represented at the event by its General Manager, Kelvin Okechukwu. According to him, Salitos is a German-style lager beer with slightly fruity undertone and a good, clean finish on the palate. However, for the hops – happy beer lovers and connoisseurs, the revelation at the beer carnival was the sample taste of Budweiser produced by Anhauser Busch of St. Louis, United States and supplied by International Breweries. The blind tasting of Budweiser lager was presented with jubilation and fanfare, which clearly attested to the fact that American brew masters are set for competitive brewing in Nigeria

Latest

Ekiti guber: Adeyeye, Fayose’s loyalists trade words over Ikere ward congress

— 27th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Director of Media and Publicity of the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM), Chief Niyi Ojo and a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and  loyalist of Governor Ayo Fayose, Wale Ayeni, recently traded words over alleged thuggery witnessed during the recent ward congress to elect delegates for the…

  • Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage

    — 27th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Organised Labour has proposed a  new minimum wage of N66,500 per month, against the current minimum wage of N18,000. This was the position of the  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress, during a public hearing on the National Minimum Wage for workers at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday. Chairman of the…

  • Killing of Christians’ll plunge Nigeria into war –Northern CAN

    — 27th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has advised the Federal Government and the Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) to halt killing of Christians in the North; before the situation degenerates into a civil war. Rev. Pam said this, yesterday, in reaction to the murder of…

  • Abia

    Group lambasts Abia PDP publicity secretary over attacks on Kalu

    — 27th April 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba A group, Concerned Abians for Good Governance and Justice (CAGGJ), has lambasted Abia State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Don Ubani, over his recent unguarded attacks on eminent businessman and former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.  The group’s national co-ordinator, Egwu D. Uwa, two weeks…

  • Igbo

    Only God can give Igbo President –Ohanaeze 

    — 27th April 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Charles Odunukwe, has said Igbo people should pray hard and hope in God  to be president of the country. He said no human being can do anything for Igbo to get the position without God’s intervention. But, Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Ugonna…

