Literacy: UNICEF targets 50,000 pupils in Zamfara, Katsina

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) is targeting no fewer than 50,000 pupils in Katsina and Zamfara states, with the aim of improving their reading literacy under its Reading and Numeracy Activity (RANA) programme.

According to Dr. Mikail Ibrahim, Literacy Coordinator of the programme, said its design was to cover at least 200 schools across Kastina and Zamfara states.

Speaking at the grand finale of the RANA, in Gusau, Zamfara State, Ibrahim said the programme in collaboration with Zamfara state Universal Basic Education Board was aimed at improving sustainable reading delivery among primary school pupils and adults learning in the north.

He, however, blamed northern leaders for their lack of serious commitment to the development of primary education in the region.

Ibrahim, who represented the Project Director at the event, noted that lack of commitment and support to basic education in the North has made the region to remain backward in education.

He said the RANA programme funded by DFID, through UNICEF and implemented by FHI 360, is a three years project designed to improve literacy and numeracy instruction in primary 1 to 3 in both public schools and Integrated Qur’anic schools.

According to him, “The goal of the project is improving literacy outcomes for learners, especially girls by developing Hausa language teaching and learning materials, building teacher capacity, mobilizing communities, and engaged local governments and other stakeholders in the society.

“The programme is approximately affecting 200 schools that will involve 50,000 children along with 800 teachers and head teachers from Katsina and Zamfara states in northern Nigeria.”

Ibrahim assured that the programme was posed to bring a sustainable direction for the improvement of child’s knowledge through use of mother tongue toward improvement of literacy.

He applauded Zamfara State as the most friendly and supportive state in the area of early grade literacy in the country.

He continued, “Zamfara State is now a leading role model toward ensuring the success of reading and numeracy for learners in primary 1-3 among states of the federation.

“It is a most friendly state in supporting grassroot educational activities toward ensuring developmental challenges of primary schools related to enrolment and quality of education outcomes.

Also speaking, Executive Chairman, Zamfara State Universal Education Board, Hon. Murtala Adamu Jangebe, commended the efforts of RANA initiators and other partners for their sacrifices and commitment in improving child literacy in the state.

Jangebe assured the continuous commitment of the state in ensuring the success of the programme as well as improvement of primary education and service delivery in the state.