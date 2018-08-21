Literacy remains great empowerment tool for girl–child – El-Rufai

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai believes the health of the girl-child in Nigeria would improve once violators of the law are brought to justice.

As the initiator of the Yasmin El-Rufai Foundation, she believes in the adage that, when you educate a woman, you educate a nation. With her Women Literacy Programme targeted at women, she reiterates that literacy is a great empowerment tool for the improvement of their lives.

El-Rufai told Daily Sun that even after her husband leaves office as Governor of Kaduna State, her pet project would continue because it is a job that she wants to do for the rest of her life.

El-Rufai, whose book, “An Abundance of Scorpions,” was launched recently, explained that she has portrayed northern Muslim culture through her work.

In this interview, she speaks on her pet project, women’s literacy, and failed parenting in society, among other issues.

Could this be another case of much noise and little impact, which is the case of most First Ladies’ projects?

Many First Ladies are doing good works that impact positively on the society. But I do not regard Yasmin El-Rufai Foundation as a First Lady’s pet project. I started this foundation in 2013, two years before my husband became a governor, and I, by extension, became a First Lady. I will continue this work even after my husband leaves office. At the foundation, we have short, medium and long-term plans. This work is what I want to do for the rest of my life.

Tell us more about your initiative

I started the foundation in 2013 in memory of my daughter. The Yasmin El-Rufai Foundation (YELF) is a non-governmental, non-profit and non-political organisation that is committed to awakening and nurturing creativity in children through the provision of relevant platforms and initiatives, as well as improving the literacy skills of young women by providing learning support.

At the foundation, we envision a society where all children can develop their creative potential, and where every young woman is given the opportunity of improving her life prospects through the enhancement of her literacy skills.

We have two main programmes: The Creative Writing Programme (CWP) and the Women Literacy Programme (WLP).

The CWP is a platform developed to stimulate the creative abilities of children in school through a number of well-conceived intra and inter-club and school activities, with the hope of providing childhood experiences crucial to the development of creative potential. We establish and nurture creative writing clubs across some secondary schools in Kaduna North and Kaduna South local government areas.

The WLP is designed to support and provide an opportunity for adult women in both urban and rural communities to boost their literacy skills. The programme focuses mainly on young adult women (15 to 30 years) who have either dropped out of school as a result of marriage, childbirth, lack of finance, etc. The programme establishes adult literacy classes within some selected communities. An interesting aspect is that it emphasises and ensures community involvement and ownership. Tutors come from the respective communities.