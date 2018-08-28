– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Liquidity fears grip Forex traders as banks, BDCs bicker over tax remittance
28th August 2018 - US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts
28th August 2018 - Osinbajo to present keynote address at book launch on ANAN
28th August 2018 - Ecobank gives 20-yr support grant to Macron’s artist, Waris
28th August 2018 - Osun Guber: Makarfi warns INEC, police against rigging
28th August 2018 - Sterling Bank unveils 1st recycled mega art installation
28th August 2018 - NCC renews onslaught against pirates
28th August 2018 - Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme
28th August 2018 - How companies can access real sector support fund
28th August 2018 - Zamfara security crisis: IPCR to embark on fact-finding mission
Home / Business / Liquidity fears grip Forex traders as banks, BDCs bicker over tax remittance
FOREX

Liquidity fears grip Forex traders as banks, BDCs bicker over tax remittance

— 28th August 2018

Omodele Adigun

Scarcity of hard currencies may again rear its ugly head at the foreign exchange (Forex) market unless the ongoing face-off between the banks and the Bureaux de Change (BDCs) operators are amicably resolved.

Recall that th banks, acting on the behest of the Federal  Inland Revenue Service(FIRS),last week placed ‘Post No Debit’ order on the accounts of the BDCs operators pending the receipt of further instructions from the FIRS.

This was sequel to the directive of the tax authority that BDCs pay taxes on funds used to bid for dollar allocations with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on weekly basis through the commercial banks.

A letter from one of the commercial banks to a BDC, stated: “The bank has, pursuant to section 49 of the Companies Income Tax Act LFN 2004 and Section 28, 29 and 31 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act No. 13 of 2007, been appointed by the Executive Chairman of the FIRS as collection Agent over your accounts.

READ ALSO: US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts

“Please be informed that consequent on this directive, we are compelled by law to place ‘Post No Debit’ on your account pending the receipt of further instructions from the Executive Chairman of FIRS. This is for your information and necessary action as you are best advised to contact the FIRS officials”.

This did not go down well with the association of the forex dealers-  Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON),  whose President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, appealed to CBN to call the banks to order.

Hear him: “The BDCs are high turnover sector and their funding cash for dollar collections cannot be subjected to taxes. An average BDC does over N30 million weekly turnover and paying taxes on such funds will affect their cash flow and ability to meet their statutory role of foreign exchange supply to the retail-end of the market,” he said.

He lamented that many of the affected BDC operators are already facing major funding challenges that need to be addressed immediately by concerned stakeholders.

“In fact, we will be writing to the Central Bank of Nigeria –CBN- to complain about the illegal policy of the ‘Post No Debit’. Presently, most of our members funding with the deposit money banks for their bidding obligations are being trapped in the banks. This scenario if not checked, will affect our members funding capacity, derail the sustainability of their businesses with the resultant liquidity spikes.

“The banks did not ask the BDCs to bring evidence of tax payment before they act.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo to present keynote address at book launch on ANAN

“Value Added Tax (VAT) Exempt for BDCs is applicable in other climes and should also be practised in Nigeria. The non-implementation of tax exempt in Nigeria is affecting the capacity of BDCs to effectively meet the foreign exchange demands at the retail-end of the market,” he said.

Gwadabe said the BDC sector is critical for continued stability in the foreign exchange market adding that the working of many developed economies is highly dependent on the activities of BDCs and Nigeria should not be an exception.

He said the BDCs have so far stamped their role as key players in the foreign exchange market, where they remain major economic drivers creating employment and wealth for Nigerians.

Some stakeholders have expressed fears that this might again cause arbitrage,as last witnessed early last year when more than N500 was exchanged for just one dollar, at the Forex market.

However, analysts with an investment and Stock brokerage firm, Cordros Capital, dismissed such fears in their Weekly Economic and Market Report.

According to them, “despite continued decline in the foreign reserves, our outlook for the FX(forex) market remains stability, as oil prices remain at comfortable levels and production remains stable, aiding inflow of oil revenues, which provide the apex bank sufficient legroom to sustain its interventions in the currency space.”

Corroborating this, Isaac Okorafor, the CBN spokesman, has pledged that the CBN would ensure that customers in all sectors of the forex market are guaranteed access to required foreign exchange.

Okorafor who said this in a statement last Friday when apex bank injected a total sum of $543.22 million and CNY 63.21 million into the inter-bank foreign exchange market, had attributed the relative stability in the foreign exchange market to the intervention of the CBN as well as the sustained increase in crude oil prices in the international market.

Last May, the apex bank directed all commercial banks in the country to sell foreign currencies to all customers over-the-counter whether the customer had an account or not.

To ensure compliance, its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, made an unannounced visit to some banks in Abuja .He said that all the banks were well stocked and whoever want to make foreign exchange transaction should look for the “BTA/PTA counter’’ or “Bureau de Change counter’’ located in all banks’ branches:

“The essence of us being here is to make sure that the banks are able to service not just their customers, but also those who are not their customers, particularly those who want to travel outside the country. There is ample liquidity for any eligible traveler and nobody should fall into the temptation of buying BTA or PTA from a bank at more than N360 to a dollar.

“I want to seize this opportunity to let everybody know that there is dollar availability. If you want to travel, go to a bank. It doesn’t have to be your bank.Whether you have an account or not, you should be attended to.

“Just work into any bank with your travel document, show your Visa and air ticket. They will ask for your BVN and once they verify it, they should attend to you on the spot.

“Nobody should go home and come back because he or she wants to buy foreign exchange. You should be attended to immediately and that’s what over-the-counter means,’’ he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FOREX

Liquidity fears grip Forex traders as banks, BDCs bicker over tax remittance

— 28th August 2018

Omodele Adigun Scarcity of hard currencies may again rear its ugly head at the foreign exchange (Forex) market unless the ongoing face-off between the banks and the Bureaux de Change (BDCs) operators are amicably resolved. Recall that th banks, acting on the behest of the Federal  Inland Revenue Service(FIRS),last week placed ‘Post No Debit’ order…

  • TRADE WAR

    US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun As the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a decline in the country’s capital importation figures during the second quarter of the year, there are rising fears that the worst may not be over yet for the economy, as financial analysts predicted a further decrease in the inflows. NBS had reported, last…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo to present keynote address at book launch on ANAN

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver the keynote address, on Thursday, in Abuja, at the public presentation of a book, ‘Revolution of Accountancy Profession in Nigeria: History of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) by Olumuyiwa Sosanya. The organisers, the CSS Bookshops Limited, in collaboration with Soluas Associates, said…

  • WARIS

    Ecobank gives 20-yr support grant to Macron’s artist, Waris

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun Ecobank Nigeria has adopted popular child artist, Kareem Waris. The bank signed an agreement with Waris’ parents for educational support/grant and upkeep allowance spanning 20 years. Waris Olamilekan Kareem, is the 11-year-old hyperrealist artist who sketched a breathtaking  portrait of French President, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to the New Afrika Shrine in…

  • STERLING BANK

    Sterling Bank unveils 1st recycled mega art installation

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun Sterling Bank Plc has received commendation from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for its commitment to the promotion of sustainable environment practices in the state. Governor Wike, however, urged other banks and corporate organisations doing business in Rivers State to emulate the bank. Governor Wike, who made the appeal recently at the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share