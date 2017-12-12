The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - WAEC rewards 3 Katsina schools for sterling performance
12th December 2017 - Lions Quest Nigeria trains Lagos, Ogun teachers
12th December 2017 - State of the nation: APC rode to power on false promises –Balarabe Musa
12th December 2017 - Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others 
12th December 2017 - Debt profile: Buhari correcting PDP’s profligacy, VON DG replies Ekweremadu
12th December 2017 - Nigerians must take their country back –ASUU
12th December 2017 - Obaseki meets pensioners, reduces arrears by N6bn
12th December 2017 - Chinaemelu urges FG to embrace restructuring
12th December 2017 - Explosion rocks New York commuter hub
12th December 2017 - Gender diversity must be made priority in workplaces –Oyagbola
Home / Education Review / Lions Quest Nigeria trains Lagos, Ogun teachers

Lions Quest Nigeria trains Lagos, Ogun teachers

— 12th December 2017

Lions Quest Nigeria, implementer of Lions Quest Skills for Adolescence a programme of the Lions Clubs International recently trained 145 secondary school teachers in Lagos and Ogun states.

Lions Quest is a life skills and prevention programme. It teaches young people skills necessary for everyday success such as learning to accept responsibilities, setting goals for healthy living, building self confidence, communication skills and service learning, managing emotions, improving peer relationship, strengthening family relationship as well as making healthy choices.

The body trained the teachers in a three-day intensive workshop as the most important step in the implementation process of the Lions Quest programme. The group said: “This is because the programme is curriculum-based and teachers to implement it must be certified. Those certified are issued international certificates which enable them teach the programme anywhere in the world.

Implementation of the Skills for Adolescence of Lions Quest began in Nigeria in 2013 in private schools and as at today, more than 20 schools are implementing the programme. The plan is to introduce its implementation in public schools in the near future. Over 3,000 students are currently benefiting from the programme in Nigeria. This has been made possible with the previous Teachers Training Workshops that were held in 2013 and 2015.

The 2017 workshops were anchored by a Lions Quest Senior Trainer and Coach, Mrs Archana Bhatt from India as well as Mr. Kola Oyekanmi and Ms Olapeju Paraiso. In order to reduce the associated costs of organising teachers training workshops in Nigeria and meet the expansion needs of the programme in the country, both Oyekanmi and Paraiso have also been certified as Lions Quest Trainers.

According to the country coordinator of Lions Quest, Kola Oyekanmi, the expansion of the implementation of the programme in Nigeria will widen the scope of prevention of many youths from the dangers of smoking and the risk of using and abusing drugs and alcohol.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

State of the nation: APC rode to power on false promises –Balarabe Musa

— 12th December 2017

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Apparently taking a critical look at the state of the nation, almost three years into President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, former governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, yesterday said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) rode to power on the back…

  • Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others 

    — 12th December 2017

    Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, met Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, elder statesman, Mallam Ahmed Joda and other leaders of Fulani communities behind closed doors, yesterday. In a statement by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the meeting was a follow up to the…

  • Debt profile: Buhari correcting PDP’s profligacy, VON DG replies Ekweremadu

    — 12th December 2017

    Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has responded to a statement credited to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, where he decried Nigeria’s rising debt profile. Ekweremadu had, at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national convention,  which held last Saturday, scored the All Progressives…

  • Nigerians must take their country back –ASUU

    — 12th December 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nsukka Zone, has reiterated it is high time Nigerians rose to ensure that all the nation’s public assets allegedly looted through privatisation, concession, Public-Private Partnership and the likes are recovered from the looters.  Rising from a one-day symposium held last week in Makurdi, the…

  • Obaseki meets pensioners, reduces arrears by N6bn

    — 12th December 2017

    • Urges corps members to complement FG in nation-building From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin  Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the government has paid N6 billion out of the N10 billion pension arrears accumulated between 1996 and 2000.   Obaseki, who met with pensioners in the state on Monday to commemorate the 16th annual national Pensioners’…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share