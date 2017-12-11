Lions Quest Nigeria trains Lagos, Ogun teachers
Lions Quest Nigeria, implementor of Lions Quest Skills for Adolescence, a programme of the Lions Club International Foundation, recently trained 145 secondary school teachers in Lagos and Ogun states.
Lions Quest is a life skills and prevention programme that teaches young people skills for everyday success, setting goals for healthy living, building self confidence, communication skills and service learning, managing emotions, improving relationship and many more.
During the three days training with focus on intensive workshop, the teachers that participated were imbued with the skills and objectives of the body.
The curriculum based training equips teachers with adequate skills to implement the project.
The teachers that are certified are issued international certificates which enable them teach the programme to others.
The workshop was sponsored by the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), the charity arm of The International Association of Lions Clubs. with funding from Lions and community leaders in Nigeria.
Implementation of the Skills for Adolescence of Lions Quest began in Nigeria in 2013 in private schools and as at today, more than 20 schools are implementing the programme.
The plan is to introduce its implementation in public schools in the near future. Well over 3,000 students are currently benefiting from the programme in Nigeria. This has been made possible with the previous Teachers Training Workshops that were held in 2013 and 2015.
The 2017 workshops were anchored by a Lions Quest Senior Trainer and Coach, Mrs Archana Bhatt from India as well as Mr Kola Oyekanmi and Ms Olapeju Paraiso.
In order to reduce the associated costs of organising these Teachers Training Workshops in Nigeria and meet the expansion needs of the programme in the country, both Oyekanmi and Paraiso have also been certified as Lions Quest Trainers.
According to the country coordinator of Lions Quest, Lion Kola Oyekanmi, the expansion of the implementation of the programme in Nigeria will widen the scope of prevention of many youths from the dangers of smoking and the risk of using and abusing drugs and alcohol.
