Lions Club turns attention to building public conveniences

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Lions Club International, a humanitarian organisation, has expressed its readiness to expand its horizon of service delivery to building of public conveniences equipped with boreholes in schools, motor parks and markets.

District Governor of International Association of Lions Club, District 404A1 Nigeria, Mr. Monday Onyeme who dropped this hint, in Asaba, on Thursday, said the club would continue to reach out to the poorest of the poor in the society.

He said the club had been involved in rendering free medical services; feeding the hungry; and other environmental friendly services, adding that such strides will be consolidated on within the district which has 93 Lions Clubs and administered under 10 regions with membership strength of 2,400.

In addition to the building of public conveniences, Onyeme said the club “shall procure and distribute some 40,000 volume of text books to primary and secondary schools as well as some tertiary institutions in our area of coverage.

“As a matter of fact, the textbooks have arrived the shores of Nigeria and arrangements for distribution have reached an advanced stage.”

He thanked individuals, donor agencies and multilateral organizations that have partnered with the club in alleviating the plight of the vulnerable in the society, urging them not to rest on their oars as “large number of our citizens are in need of assistance to keep their heads above water.

“Therefore we need more hands on the plough. I appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to either identify with the laudable objects of the International Association of Lions Clubs by becoming a Lion partner with Lions Clubs to bring succour to the vulnerable in our midst.”

Onyeme said the 2018/2019 Lions year with the theme ‘Empowerment through Service’ has placed additional responsibility on the shoulders of the philanthropic organisation to desist from giving out handouts to the poor but to focus on impacting skills ” on our brothers and sisters to enable them take their destinies in their hands. The task is onerous but we are determined to follow the goals through by the grace of God and support of all.”