Lions Club inuagurates District Governor 

— 13th November 2017

 

Plans 200 cornea transplants, 100 cataracts surgeries

By Christine Onwuachumba

Lions Club International District 404 A1 on Sunday, October 15, 2017, formally sworn in Olatunbosun Okpeseyi as the new District Governor for the 2017-18 Lions Year.

The event which was held at NAF Officers Mess, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos attracted the core of the society including Mrs Bintu-Fatima Tinubu, the Iyalode of Lagos and Mrs Omolara Fashola, mother of the immediate past governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola. Other dignitaries at the occasion included Ambassador Segun Akinsanya, Archbishop Magnus Atilade and representative of the Oba of Lagos.

 

The classy occasion also doubled as a fundraiser aimed at enabling the new governor to hit the ground running with regard to the districts projects for the Lion Year.

Okpeseyi, a director at Lords Cowries Limited, was voted to serve the remaining part of the term of his predecessor, Chief Olushola Dada, who died in July, 2017.

 

Immediate past District Governor Ayodele Ajayi in his valedictory speech enumerated the achievements of the last Lion Year including increased membership, formation of three new quality clubs and the commissioning of two landmark projects, namely the over 100m Oluwatoyin Lions Activity Centre and the new Ophthalmology Department of the General hospital Ijebu Ode.

He commended the effort of Lions especially in the area of the Centennial challenge and legacy projects and appreciated their tenacity of service to their communities despite the recession that was witnessed in the last one year.

In his acceptance speech, Okpeseyi outlined the project before the club, which included 20 cornea transplants, 100 cataracts surgeries and procurement of braille machines. Together with other undertakings, such as provision of 1000 customized bed sheets for the IDPS of the flood disaster in Benue and enlightenment and awareness campaigns for diabetes and pediatric cancers and clean water campaign, the District 404 A1 project for the year is estimated to cost at least N25 million.

In his speech, Engineer HOB Lawal, Past International Directors of Lions Club declared his confidence in the new district governor noting that he is an experience Lion of many years standing who has passed through the mill of leadership, having served in various capacities in successive districts administrations spanning over a decade.

 

One of the highlights of the day was a musical interlude by The Jesus People Enabled Band, a group of visually impaired musicians who performed to a standing ovation. They were presented with white canes in commemoration of the October 15 International White Cane Day.

The day also featured a lecture about cornea transplant by Dr Mosun Faderin.

