Lions Club, Eye Foundation successful with 5-year-old’s cataract surgery

Victoria Ngozi Ogbonna, a five-year-old with cataract in both eyes, was among the second batch of patients who benefited from the100 cataract surgeries project sponsored by Lions Clubs International, District 404A1.

Her double surgery was performed recently by Dr Mildred Ulaikere, a consultant pediatric ophthalmologist at the Eye Foundation Hospital, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State on November 29.

According to District Governor Olatunbosun Okpeseyi, the surgeries were in partial fulfilment of the promises he made during his public presentation to focus strongly on fighting preventable blindness. He further pledged that all 100 patients identified at the free eye screening of 362 patients conducted in various regions of the district recently in partnership with the Eye Foundation Hospital's Mercy Project, would all benefit from the exercise.

The next batch of surgeries is due in December.