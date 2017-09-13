The Sun News
Lions Club elects Okpeseyi district governor

— 13th September 2017

 

By Christine Onwuachumba

The First Vice District Governor, Lions Club International District 404A1, Nigeria, Mr. Olatunbosun Okpeseyi , has been elected as the district governor to carry on the mantle of leadership after the sudden death of the former DG- Olushola Dada MFR.

Daily Sun learnt that Okpeseyi, was elected in a keenly contested election that took place at a its extra-ordinary special delegates meeting held at Ikorodu on August, where he assumed duty immediately after being declared winner.

The new district governor’s formal presentation to Lions and benefactors in Nigeria is slated for October 14 and 15.

Okpeseyi, a legal practitioner is to serve the remaining tenure of the former DG who passed on July 12, at the International wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport ,Lagos, on his return from the Association’s Centennial Convention in Chicago, USA, after being installed DG by the international President Naresh AAggarwa.

Shortly after the extra ordinary delegates meeting of the District, Lion Olatunbosun Okpeseyi appreciated the Leadership of the District for the strong foundation of service they have laid, and thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, while also promising to do his bit in the collective growth of the organization in Nigeria, He extolled the virtues of Late DG (High Chief) Sola Dada who he said was like a father to him, who encouraged him so much within the Association and other several trade, social and business organizations they belonged to. He further reiterated his commitment to immortalize the memory of the late DG, and called on all hands to be on deck to ensure his pet project, like the proposed Dialysis Centre at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital ( LUTH ) is built in his memory.

“I served in the cabinet of the late DG, Lion Olushola Dada. We all shared in his lofty ideas and passion towards service to humanity. He is my mentor, and impacted several values on me. Now that he’s gone, we all must forge ahead in actualizing those projects that were close to his heart,” Okpeseyi said.

 

 

