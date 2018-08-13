– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Lionel Messi breaks Barcelona trophy record with Spanish Super Cup title
13th August 2018 - Go beyond online activism, Gov. Ahmed charges Nigerian youths
13th August 2018 - Constituents laud senator for ‘revolution’ in rail sector
13th August 2018 - Enugu govt. appoints over 1000 youths in political offices
13th August 2018 - Epileptic power supply: Fashola, power vendors trade words over inefficiency
13th August 2018 - INEC to reposition polling booths to check vote buying, says REC
13th August 2018 - Obiano’s media aide found dead in his room
13th August 2018 - 2019: APC’ll lose if it insists on zoning guber slot to Ogun West – Lawal
13th August 2018 - World Para Powerlifting Africa Championships: Powerlifting President lauds athletes’ outstanding performance
13th August 2018 - All Stars FC boss descries dearth of soccer clubs in Ogun
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Lionel Messi breaks Barcelona trophy record with Spanish Super Cup title
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi breaks Barcelona trophy record with Spanish Super Cup title

— 13th August 2018

ESPN

Lionel Messi became the most honoured player in Barcelona history on Sunday, winning his 33rd trophy for the club as the La Liga champions beat Sevilla 2-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a penalty in the 90th minute after goals from Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele overcame Pablo Sarabia’s ninth-minute strike to hand Barca their first trophy of the season.

Messi, who was appointed Barca’s new captain earlier this week, moved clear of Andres Iniesta as the club’s most decorated player; Iniesta won 32 before moving to Japanese side Vissel Kobe this summer.

READ ALSO Enugu govt. appoints over 1000 youths in political offices

“I don’t know what Messi must be feeling right now,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said after the match. “If someone’s going to reach that sort of milestone, that many trophies with one club, it’s him.

“It’s incredible. It’s fitting that he has the [club] record. We hope it doesn’t end here and he keeps on winning more.”

The Argentina international’s first trophy was the 2004-05 La Liga title, won while Messi was still a teenager.

He has since won the Spanish title another eight times, while he has also helped the Catalans to Champions League success on four occasions: in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

There have also been six Spanish Cups, seven Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

Messi’s most successful year with Barca came in 2009, when the club won all six of the trophies available to them, something never done before or since by any other side.

After Lionel Messi and Iniesta come Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, who both won their 28th trophy for Barcelona in the Super Cup victory over Sevilla.

Xavi Hernandez, the club’s record appearance-maker, won 25 trophies before leaving for Qatar in 2015.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AHMED

Go beyond online activism, Gov. Ahmed charges Nigerian youths

— 13th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin As the 2019 elections draws near, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has called on Nigerian youths to make proper use of their time online, shun fake news and other vices associated with the internet and equip themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete favourably in the ever-changing world. The…

  • RAIL

    Constituents laud senator for ‘revolution’ in rail sector

    — 13th August 2018

    Bianca Iboma In his bid to turn around the fortunes of the railway sector in the country, the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate committee on Land Transport in the National Assembly, Gbenga Ashafa, has been commended by his constituents for his efforts at making rail transportation available for the people of…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu govt. appoints over 1000 youths in political offices

    — 13th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State Government said as part of its deliberate policy to integrate the youths in the governance, it has appointed more than 1000 youths into political positions at the various levels of government in the state. Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Mr. Joseph Udedi, who revealed this, on…

  • Epileptic power supply: Fashola, power vendors trade words over inefficiency

    — 13th August 2018

    Worried by worsening power supply situation and rising consumer complaints, Fashola urged power vendors to compete or quit for more serious investors. Adewale Sanyaolu Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, Nigeria’s Power, Works and Housing Minister, is certainly not the happiest folk in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet. This is because his dream of delivering uninterrupted power supply…

  • polling booths

    INEC to reposition polling booths to check vote buying, says REC

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Polling booths are henceforth to be position in a way to make it difficult for people to see how voters cast their votes during elections, a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) announced in Awka on Monday. Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, the REC in charge of Anambra, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share