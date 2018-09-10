Linking me to NDDC contracts is Malicious and Blackmail says Cairo

Kenneth Udeh

Leading Governorship candidate of the All Progressive’s Congress in Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has reacted to a media report that he was awarded an NDDC contract.

The former House of Representatives member described the report as malicious and blatant lies from the pit of he’ll.

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh in a media statement issued by his campaign Media and Publicity Director Mr. Kenneth Udeh said he had never carried out any contact on behalf of the NDDC and does not harbour any intention to do so even when elected as Governor of the State.

He further stated that that as a former member of the House of Representatives he lived up to his promise to serve only one term and his records are open for all to peruse while also imploring Members of the public to disregard such report .

The full statement read:

We read with utter dismay a spurious and malicious publication by some members of our party, the APC, attempting to associate Dr. Cairo Ojougboh to a purported Contract Award and wish to clearly state that the statement is totally ridiculous, baseless, mischievous and untrue but a calculated ploy by mischief makers to blackmail and smear him.

Facts, they say is sacred but comments are free.There are no iota of truth in that publication.

The outright falsehood, blackmail and propaganda contained in it are apparently aimed at maligning the reputation of the leading Governorship aspirant as well as to misinform and mislead the gullible public.

For the umpteenth time and to set the record straight, our principal, Dr Cairo Ojougboh is not a contractor, has not done any contract with NDDC now or in the time past and has no intention of doing any contract with them in the near future.

In summary and for the avoidance of doubts, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has neither been awarded any contract nor executed any at both state and federal levels, rather he’s known to have kept a clean slate in all the offices of public trust he has held or occupied .

Finally, these faceless members of our party who are involved in the peddling of these lies and engaging in such jamboree of blackmail had better have a rethink and realize the dwarf implications of their unguarded utterances and excesses of malicious post for our great party, the All Progressive Congress, APC if they really mean well and want the party to grow in Delta State