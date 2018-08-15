Like Nostradamus, I saw today (3)

I wrote all these more than three years ago. Events have since proved me right. I was, indeed, a Nostradamus, the man who saw tomorrow.

Mike Ozekhome

CURTAIN CALL

This week, we shall continue and conclude with our seminal discourse and analysis of the many factors that threw the APC into its present political turmoil, the careful management of which will ensure its continued survival, existence and relevance in the Nigerian political landscape.

On 12th July, 2015, I concluded my write-up on the above topic…

The political rumble in the legislative jungle of the 8th National Assembly (3)

The law of karma

There is the other factor that threw up Saraki and Dogara in the interestingly bipartisan National Assembly. The fatalistic natural apothegm that what goes around comes around – a simple restatement of the Law of Karma, or just deserts – appears to have reared its ugly head.

In 2011, the PDP had thrown up Mrs. Adeola Akande to be Speaker of the House of Representatives. But majority of members, spearheaded mostly by the then ACN (now of APC), put spanners in the smooth moving wheels of PDP’s desire. They conspired and elected Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Emeka Ihedioha as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively. PDP grieved and bellyached, while ACN, APGA, CPC and ANPP guffawed, back-slapped and mocked PDP. The “Tambuwalisation” of the House of Representatives was to boomerang in double measure on the same ACN-APC, which now suddenly described such rebellious antics as not only inimical to party discipline and cohesion but also treacherous and perfidious. Really? Was the APC, a major beneficiary of the 2011 Tambuwalisation of the National Assembly, really serious about this political volte face?

The deadly spill-over effects

Let it be noted, for the record, that much of the present near mortal injuries bedeviling the APC party are self-inflicted. APC must be very careful not to self-destruct or self-immolate. The collateral damage will inexorably ricochet to Nigeria and her hapless citizens. They must realize that, at the Senate, it has a very uncomfortable slim majority of 10 senators (59) over PDP (49). This means that it must, whether it likes it or not, sleep on the same political bed with PDP to actualize its “change” mantra. What is more, neither Saraki nor Dogara can be wishfully removed by a wave of the hand, as they require a humongous two- third majority votes of members of each House to do so (Section 50 [2] [c] of the 1999 Constitution). Let me emphasize that the APC can never achieve this, as its legislators are equally divided along the two lines of “Like Minds” and “Unity Forum”. Aside this, they will require the unrealizable two-third majority votes (74 for Senate and 240 for the House of Representatives), to remove these principal officers. I do not see how PDP will gratuitously lend APC 15 Senators and over 100 honourable members to impeach Saraki and Dogara, whose umbilical cords still remain firmly and tightly tied to the PDP, the mother party, from which they had defected to the APC, barely two years ago. Surely, a fruit does not fall far away from the mother tree.