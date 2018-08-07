Lifeline for lepers’ colonies in Ogun

Perpetua Egesimba

For lepers in Iberekodo-Abeokuta and Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State, it was a moment of hope recently as Paincare Outreach Ministry visited the colonies and donated boreholes, food items and other relief materials to the inmates.

It was a memorable day for the inmates, who were visibly elated by the visitation. Pastor Peter Ebere Nwosu, the brain behind the outreach and managing director, Greenlife Pharmaceutical Limited, said Paincare was all about touching lives, and the group went out looking for people that need help.

According to him, the needs assessment carried out by Paincare showed that the lepers’ colony at Ijebu-Igbo lacked water, which necessitated the provision of a borehole for them.

“The borehole will benefit the lepers’ colony. We first went to Abeokuta before coming to Ijebu-Igbo. In Abeokuta, we met about 37 of them. We donated some items to them and prayed with them,” he said.

In his words, Paincare had been reaching out to the needy for the past 10 years, putting smiles on the faces of the people and touching their lives.

He urged people to stop discriminating against lepers, saying that lepers should rather be shown love like other human beings.

“People should know that something like this is here because I know that a lot of us here today are surprised to see that this is here and that these people are living in abject poverty.

“So, I am using this medium to let a lot of organisations know that people like these are here because it is part of the social responsibility that some organisations can do.

“And for the government, they have tried by providing a place for them but the amenities that they need, something needs to be done about it. Government can do more,” he said.

Similarly, a pharmacist, Mrs. Bunmi Adeyemi, stated that, aside from donating things to the needy, Paincare Outreach also takes the gospel to all indigent areas, teaching the gospel to those who know nothing about Christ.