World leaders and celebrities including President Donald Trump, former president Barack Obama, Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Mariah Carey, have paid glowing tributes to the Queen of Soul.

Trump said: “The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!”

Obama tweeted: “Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade – our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace.”

READ ALSO: The Obamas in multiyear Netflix production deal

Former Beatle, Sir Paul, wrote on twitter: “Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many, many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine hu- man being will live with us forever.”

For vocal powerhouse, Adele: “I can’t remember a day of my life without Aretha Franklin’s voice and music filling up my heart with so much joy and sadness. Absolutely heartbroken she’s gone, what a woman. Thank you for everything, the melodies and the movements.

On her part, part, Carey shared photographs of her- self performing with the late legend and described her as an inspiration, mentor and friend.