…Life returns to Dapchi

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Commercial and social activities have returned to Dapchi, 24 hours after Boko Haram freed 105 girls out of 110 students abducted at a government school last month.

Shops and businesses have re-opened even as residents besieged houses of parents of the freed schoolgirls on solidarity visit.

“Many of us are opening our shops today because of the joy brought by the release of our daughters. We are very excited and that’s why many businesses open today,” Aliyu Dapchi, a trader told Daily Sun at Dapchi.

Adamu Gashuaman, one of the parents said he and his family have been receiving guests on solidarity visits with prayers.

“We are happy. It is a moment of celebration. Allah has answered our prayers,” he said.

At the centre of the town where Boko Haram dropped off the girls amid shout of joy on Wednesday, food and fruits sellers displayed their goods.

Shops around the area have opened unlike previous weeks when the area was largely deserted.

The streets are also busy as residents were seen in groups under Neem trees either exchanging plesantaries or discussing the dramatic return of the girls by Boko Haram a month after they kidnapped the girls.

The insurgents in a fleet of 4-wheel drive vehicles arrived the town at about 8am and headed to the centre of the town where they dropped the girls. Residents said they received the arrival with joy after seeing their girls in two trucks.

“Each parent and relation present identified his or her daughter immediately they were taken to their houses,” a resident who witnessed the handing over disclosed.