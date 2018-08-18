Life inside police barracks

The third batch of officers whose families are suffering are those who died from terminal illnesses. “Although this category is never a daily occurrence but in what you could call a happenstance, we have about 20 of such cases in a year across the country.”

The second group is made up of those officers who were killed while trying to respond to distress calls from various robbery operations across the country, most especially in big cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, etc. The source noted: “The police recorded one of the most shocking casualties involving our officers and men during the Offa robbery in Kwara State. The incident happened at a time the police eggheads were planning to re-strategise their operations particularly as they concern armed robbery and related high crimes. During the Offa robbery, our officers were massacred like flies. It was a terrible incident that jolted us here at the Force Headquarters”.

The source attributed the cause of the suffering of most families of the slain officers to the police tradition, which demands that, if an officer’s family happens to be living in the barracks before his untimely death, they should be immediately ejected and his apartment taken over by another officer within a record time. This type of treatment can cause a big psychological trauma for the officer’s family. Besides, it could mean the end of education for his children. “Because the breadwinner is gone, they may be withdrawn if there is no money to continue to send them to school or transferred to another school if their mother has the capacity,” a police officer attached to the Anti-Robbery Squad, Ogun State Command, declared during our correspondent’s enquiry. “It could amount to an unmitigated humiliation on the part of the family members when slain officers’ belongings are routinely flung out by the Provost Officers who would claim that they were acting on order from above.”

Attempts to have the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, speak on the matter proved abortive as repeated text messages sent to his phone line were never responded to.